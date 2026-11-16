Former Chicago Bears quarterback Brett Rypien has been seemingly everywhere in the NFL since first joining the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, and he just added another stop to his professional travel checklist.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston reported via social media on Monday, November 16 that Rypien inked a deal to serve as one of the backup QBs behind new starter and recent No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza of the Las Vegas Raiders.

“#Raiders sign Brett Rypien to practice squad, release Bralen Trice,” Wilson wrote on X.

Mendoza moved into the starting role last weekend against the Seattle Seahawks after the Raiders sent Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a third-round pick on trade deadline day (Tuesday, November 10). Mendoza completed 17-of-29 passes for 143 yards and rushed the football six times for 22 yards and his first touchdown as a professional.

Behind Mendoza on the Raiders’ current QB depth chart is Aidan O’Connell. Rypien will apparently slot into the third-string QB role, which will render him the team’s emergency option at the position if both Mendoza and O’Connell are unable to play.

Brett Rypien Has Played With 11 NFL Franchises During Pro Career

Rypien linked up with the Bears in March 2024 and remained with the team until that preseason’s 53-man roster cuts at the end of August. He landed with the Vikings a couple days later and remained in the NFC North Division until the end of August 2025.

Rypien has since spent stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with one more brief stop as a member of the Vikings after Minnesota claimed him via the waiver wire on Christmas Eve Day of last year.

Before playing for the Bears, Rypien spent time with the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets. All told, the 30-year-old QB has been on either the practice squad and/or the active roster of 11 of the league’s 32 member franchises.

Rypien has played in 11 games, including four starts (2-2). He has tallied 950 passing yards, four TDs and nine INTs with a completion rate of 58.3 percent over that stretch. Rypien has also amassed 21 total rushing yards on 14 attempts. He has earned just over $5.8 million during the course of his career.

Bears QB Miller Moss Could Be Candidate for Role With Patriots After Drake Maye Injury

Meanwhile and elsewhere in the world of NFL quarterbacking, the New England Patriots are hunting options to fill in behind projected starter Tommy DeVito after Drake Maye suffered a serious ankle injury against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany on Sunday.

Jordan Schultz reported on Monday that the Patriots may consider plucking talent off a practice squad somewhere, which brings Bears’ signal-caller Miller Moss potentially into play.

Moss is an undrafted rookie who had relatively successful campaigns at USC and Louisville, respectively, during his final two collegiate seasons. He has been with Chicago since the offseason and is currently on the Bears’ practice squad.