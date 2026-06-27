Caleb Williams Calls Out NFL, Echoes Bold George Kittle Message

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle could make quite the team on the gridiron, but they are currently working to send a message to the league on behalf of the NFL players off of it.

The NFLPA has long pushed for grass playing fields across the league for purposes of health and safety.

On Friday, June 27, Kittle used the work pro teams have done inside their stadiums in preparation for this summer’s FIFA World Cup against the franchise governors who have been unwilling to put in the same time, effort and money to — as the union sees it — protect their players, who combine to create NFL’s product.

Williams, for his part, shared a post that ESPN’s Adam Schefter made on X containing Kittle’s commentary. The Bears QB let the San Francisco superstar’s words speak for themselves, though Williams captioned his repost with the “👀” emoji — making clear through that gesture that Kittle has both his attention and support.

“We’ve made it pretty clear that we prefer grass fields. We know it’s better on our bodies. And clearly, we know it’s possible based on everything that went into putting down grass fields for the World Cup in each stadium,” Kittle said. “At this point, it comes down to the NFL making it a priority and choosing to invest in us as players, because our bodies are our business, which they get to capitalize on!”

Caleb Williams Continues to Hear Haters, but Won’t Let Them Win

Williams was also vocal on Friday, though not in the same context as Kittle.

The quarterback appeared on the Barstool Sports “Pardon My Take” podcast and spoke on a handful of topics, including his “haters” around NFL fanbases and in the media.

“You can’t not see them,” Williams said. “All the people that say [they don’t] are liars.”

“Not going to say any names on here, but there are times where I go back, and I listen,” Williams continued. “There’s reporters and analysts, or whatever you want to call them, that I remember. Sometimes I shake their hand a little bit harder when I see them in person.”

Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson Focused on Honing QB’s Accuracy During Offseason Programs

Williams and the Bears finished up mandatory minicamp earlier in June and are headed to training camp at the end of July.

Approaching his third season, Williams and head coach Ben Johnson are focusing primarily on continuing to develop their working relationship this offseason while also building up Williams’ accuracy/efficiency as a passer.

“Nothing is more important to the Bears’ future than the continued ascent of quarterback Caleb Williams. And nothing is more important to Williams’ ascent than his growing connection with Ben Johnson,” Dan Wiederer of The Athletic wrote June 22. “Johnson has made it clear that Williams’ completion percentage needs to spike in 2026. Additionally, there has been nonstop emphasis on improving Williams’ precision with his ball location graded on just about every throw he made in a practice setting during the offseason program.”