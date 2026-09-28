Chicago Bears Rule Out Ozzy Trapilo Among 5 Inactives vs Eagles on Monday Night Football

The Chicago Bears have ruled out left tackle Ozzy Trapilo among their five inactives for Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles tonight.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson had indicated two days before kickoff that Trapilo would not play against the Eagles when he said the 2025 starter would not factor into the left tackle mix in Week 3, but his inactive status rules him out as a backup option as well.

The Bears also ruled out quarterback Caleb Williams with the hamstring injury that forced him to exit in the fourth quarter of Week 2’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The rest of the Bears’ declared inactives for Monday night include: defensive end Jamree Kromah, defensive tackle Jayden Loving and offensive guard Jordan McFadden. Chicago has made those three players healthy scratches in all three games this season.

The Eagles ruled out the following players: quarterbacks Tanner McKee (emergency third option) and Cole Payton, wide receiver Hollywood Brown, tight end Dallas Goedert, offensive tackle Fred Johnson and outside linebacker A.J. Epenesa.

The Bears will kick off against the Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET tonight.

Getty Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is out for Monday Night Football.

Williams is among the Bears’ inactives for Monday’s game, but that is no surprise.

The Bears officially ruled out Williams with his hamstring injury when they released their final injury report for Week 3’s matchup on Saturday, September 27, an expected decision despite the overall positive injury outlook for Chicago’s franchise quarterback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported Saturday that Williams is dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain — not the Grade 1 strain that the team had initially hoped — and will expectedly miss between three and four weeks as he works back from the injury.

“This doesn’t mean that Williams, whom the Bears have touted as a quick healer, couldn’t return sooner than that timeline,” Schefter wrote. “It just means that doctors believe this type of injury normally takes three to four weeks of recovery and that is the doctors’ best estimation of how long it could take Williams to recover.”

Even if doctors had confirmed the lowest-grade strain for Williams, the Bears likely would not have started him against the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Williams is a superstar when it comes to using his legs to keep plays alive and make off-schedule throws, making a methodical recovery all the more important as the Bears chart his return to the field. A four-week timeline, though, would mean playing on without their star quarterback until potentially Week 7’s game against New England.

Bears News: Chicago Made No Roster Moves Before Kickoff

Getty Chicago Bears practice-squad quarterback Miller Moss.

The Bears held a rare advantage with their roster ahead of Monday night’s kickoff.

Because they played the Monday night game, both the Bears and the Eagles had the freedom to make their practice-squad elevations and final roster moves in the hours before their matchup. But while Philadelphia elevated veteran tight end Zach Ertz and linebacker Chance Campbell, Chicago called up nobody to its game-day roster.

The Bears can only have 48 players active on game day, so they do not often have a reason to elevate someone from the practice squad unless they have injury uncertainties.

The only players with injury designations on the injury report were ruled out one day earlier, though, which means the Bears would either need to bump someone from the active roster for a practice-squad player or make the elevated player inactive.

Given there are limits to practice-squad elevations, the Bears likely saw no need.

The Bears have only elevated players in one of their first three games this season, calling up quarterback Miller Moss and wide receiver Kaden Davis against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Moss seemed a candidate for elevation again in Week 3, but the reason to do so evaporated when Bagent cleared the league’s concussion protocol.