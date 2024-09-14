Bears Should Sign Former AFC Championship QB Amid Caleb Williams’ Struggles

One game does not an NFL quarterback make, but rookie Caleb Williams played spottily enough against the Tennessee Titans last week to justify the Chicago Bears spending a little money on a veteran backup for at least one year.

The obvious choice is Ryan Tannehill, formerly a Pro Bowler and the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2019 — the same season he led the Titans to an AFC Championship Game, which they ultimately lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tannehill took Tennessee to the playoffs in each of the next two seasons and finished out a four-year, $118 million contract extension with the franchise last year after losing his job to Will Levis following an ankle injury that sidelined Tannehill for several weeks.

Spotrac projects the QB’s market value at $7.7 million this season, of which one game is already in the books. The Bears are 1-0 but struggled mightily on offense. Williams completed just 14-of-29 passes for 93 yards, while Chicago’s defense scored a TD and the special teams unit was responsible for the remainder of the team’s 24 points.

None of that is to say that the Bears should, or will, consider benching Williams at any point. However, Williams could clearly use a mentor with some legitimate NFL experience. And if he gets hurt, there’s really only Tyson Bagent to whom the team can turn.

Not to mention, Williams’ performance in Week 1 indicates a possibility that the Bears might need to pull him from a game or two this year — just as the San Francisco 49ers pulled MVP candidate Brock Purdy against the Baltimore Ravens late last season during a 4-INT performance.

Bears Can Undercut Packers in NFC North Division Race by Signing Ryan Tannehill

The Green Bay Packers are a perfect example of what can happen to a team on the rise and with playoff aspirations when its quarterback goes down unexpectedly.

Jordan Love may be out a full month and the best answer to whom the Packers can currently turn is third-year quarterback Malik Willis, who has all of three starts on his NFL resumé.

Analysts, such as Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report, have put pressure on Green Bay to sign Tannehill before it’s too late.

“Malik Willis couldn’t stick as a backup with the Titans and you’re telling me he’s a better option than Ryan Tannehill in relief of the injured Jordan Love? That’s unbelievable,” Gagnon wrote on Friday, September 13. “If Tannehill is willing to join the Packers, the team must bring him in. Of course, it’s already too late for Week 2.”

If the Bears see enough value in Tannehill as Williams’ backup to consider a run at him, the fact that they could take the Packers’ best veteran free agent option away in the process should be enough incentive to put Chicago over the top on the notion of the move.

The Bears have approximately $8.5 million in salary cap space at their disposal as of Friday.

Bears Hosted Rookie Quarterback to Tryout This Week

Though it appears that nothing will come of it, the Bears did host a tryout for several players during the middle of the week — including one for undrafted free agent rookie Gavin Hardison.

Hardison played five years at UTEP (University of Texas at El Paso) and worked out for the Bears on Tuesday, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

The third quarterback in the organization behind Williams and Bagent is undrafted free agent rookie Austin Reed, who is currently on the practice squad.