Caleb Williams Throws Serious Shade at Coach Thomas Brown on Sideline

Welcoming the Detroit Lions to Solider Field used to be the best way for the Chicago Bears to break a losing streak, but not so much anymore.

The Lions were routing the Bears in the Windy City midway through the third quarter on Sunday, December 22, by a score of 34-14 when Chicago found itself in the red zone with the chance to make it a two-score game. However, on a fourth down with seven yards to go from the Detroit 12-yard line, Bears head coach Thomas Brown chose to kick a field goal to cut the lead to 17 points.

Fans began raining boos down from the stands, and they weren’t the only people in the stadium who were angry about the decision.

“Caleb Williams looks PISSED as Thomas Brown passes up going for it on 4th down and elects the FG,” Bears Nation posted to X. “Makes [zero] sense considering the state of the season and score to not go for it on 4th.”

The author will update this post.