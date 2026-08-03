Ex-Bills DB Likely to Start for Bears After Coby Bryant Injury News

The Chicago Bears will turn to a former Buffalo Bills defensive back to fill in for Coby Bryant, who will miss between two and three months of action following a hyperextension of his left knee along with other injuries to the joint.

Courtney Cronin of ESPN reported that Cam Lewis, who joined the Bears this offseason after six years in Buffalo, stepped into the starting role in practice following Bryant’s departure via medical cart on Monday, August 3.

“The ripple effect created by Coby Bryant’s injury is what’s most concerning. Cam Lewis was getting most of his reps at nickel in place of Kyler Gordon and shifted to safety after Bryant went down today,” Cronin reported via X. “The Bears are extremely thin on the back line of their defense and will need yet another contingency plan for a secondary dealing with multiple injuries to starters.”

Lewis has never been a regular starter, appearing in 76 games but starting just 14 of those. That said, he has started 10 contests over the past two years combined.

Bears May Hunt Safety and/or CB on Trade, Free-Agent Markets Following Coby Bryant, Kyler Gordon Injuries

As Cronin alluded, Chicago may need to consider the free-agent market for help at either safety, cornerback or both.

If the team only adds one player, CB may be the more necessary position to bolster. Gordon played in just three games last season due to multiple soft-tissue injuries, of which he suffered another recently that currently has him sidelined to begin training camp.

Chicago also saw backup cornerback Terrell Smith suffer an injury at practice on Monday. Smith missed all of last year with a torn patellar tendon. Meanwhile, safety Elijah Hicks currently occupies a spot the physically unable to perform [PUP] list, leaving the secondary perilously thin.

Jaylon Jones moved into the nickel CB slot on Monday after Lewis hopped over from that position to safety.