Bears’ Josh Sweat Trade Interest Hinted at on Live TV by New Chicago Reporter

The Chicago Bears might not have to wait much longer to acquire some new defensive line help. Newly acquired Chicago Bears Fox 32 News reporter Devan Kaney made her first appearance on the show on July 9th. During her introduction, she dropped a hint about her new team potentially adding a star player from her former team.

Kaney has covered the Eagles as a WIP sideline reporter since 2022. After she was surprisingly let go in April, she briefly worked for Fox 29 Philly. Now she lands in Chicago for the foreseeable future.

She opened her introduction with, “I’m so excited to be here; I’m so excited to cover such an incredible organization and franchise in the Chicago Bears.”

Then, when rolling through her history, the Fox 32 team displayed photos from her previous role. One photo showed her interviewing linebacker Josh Sweat after his Super Bowl LIX victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

She immediately responded with, “I believe this is a picture of me and potential future Chicago Bear Josh Sweat.”

Bears Have Been In The Market For A Pass Rusher All Offseason

While it’s unlikely that Kaney has any direct inside information that she’s openly sharing on her first day, she, like much of Chicago media, is aware of this trade pitch.

The Bears have been tabbed to be in the market for a new edge presence for months.

They tallied only 35 sacks last season, and Pro Football Focus had their pass rush graded as the eighth-worst league-wide.

Despite reportedly being in the mix for Maxx Crosby and even Myles Garrett, both of those scenarios appear to have fallen through.

General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson have both expressed faith in the current state of Chicago’s defensive line room, which is mostly unchanged from last season. In particular, third-year defensive end Austin Booker is the name to watch for a breakout.

However, when it comes to postseason success, the pass rush is premium. Observe how the Seattle Seahawks‘ six-sack performance in Super Bowl LX affected MVP runner-up Drake Maye.

Bears and Cardinals Josh Sweat Trade Makes A Lot Of Sense

Arizona Cardinals Insider Kyle Ordgard reported that Sweat was unhappy with the team back in May, although he didn’t mention specifics.

While the Cardinals reportedly have no interest in moving on from their Pro Bowl pass rusher, if the defensive player of the year can be traded, then anyone can be.

At 29 years old and coming off a career-high 12-sack season, a trade makes sense between the pass-rush-needy Bears and the build-for-the-future Cardinals.

Sports Illustrated’s Mike Moraitis pitched the Bears to send a 2027 third-round pick in exchange for Sweat and a 2028 sixth-rounder.

While the price might be high, it may be the piece that Chicago needs to complete their Super Bowl roster.