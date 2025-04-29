Bears Rookie Projected to Become Top-5 NFL Player at His Position

The Chicago Bears added another loaded NFL draft class to the roster in 2025, though one name stands out above the rest.

Chicago attempted to trade up from the No. 10 pick in an effort to secure running back Ashton Jeanty. But when no viable deal proved available, the Bears had a considerable decision to make: either select former Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, who was the top player at the position on the majority of draft boards, or take a swing on TE Colston Loveland out of Michigan instead.

The Bears landed on Loveland, though to mixed reviews. However, Dane Brugler of The Athletic isn’t one of the evaluators on the fence with regards to Loveland, projecting him to become one of the league’s top forces at the position sooner than later.

“I can’t wait to see how Ben Johnson weaponizes Luther Burden III’s run-after-catch skills. And Shemar Turner was a very underrated addition who will bring an immediate spark to Chicago’s defensive line,” Brugler wrote on Sunday, April 27, while answering the question of who ranks as his favorite draft pick in Chicago. “But the answer has to be Loveland, who has the talent and upside to develop into a top-five NFL tight end. With his speed and pass-catching skills, Loveland should quickly become a go-to weapon for Caleb Williams.”

Ben Johnson Compared New Bears Tight End Colston Loveland to Lions Star Sam LaPorta

Johnson operated out of 12 personnel (two-tight end offensive sets) on nearly one-third of snaps last season as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. He now has the versatility necessary to operate the same way in Chicago as a head coach who will design schemes and call plays with Loveland and Cole Kmet at his disposal.

Chicago’s new head coach compared Loveland to Sam LaPorta, the former Iowa tight end that the Lions selected in 2023 and who produced a huge rookie campaign in Johnson’s offense.

“It’s who we want to be going forward, in my opinion. He stands for high football character, IQ, intelligence, but he’s a great teammate,” Johnson said. “I do see a lot of comparisons to LaPorta, but that’s not just on the field. That was off the field as well, because with LaPorta the stage was never too big or too bright. I felt that same thing with Colston the first time I met him. He doesn’t bat an eye. He performs at a high level. And as we talk about where we’re going as an organization, and we’re going to be playing in these big games with the bright lights, we need guys that are going to rise up to the occasion. And he’s going to do that for us.”

Bears’ Offense Will Offer Colston Loveland Chance to Shine in Ways Michigan’s Did Not

Loveland enters the league as a 21 year old who stands at 6-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 241 pounds.

He didn’t have a monster statistical season at Michigan in 2024, though the Wolverines struggled to pass the ball at all after the departure of quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the NFL following their 2023 National Title season.

Loveland finished the campaign with 56 receptions for 582 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns across 10 games played.