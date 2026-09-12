Bears RB D’Andre Swift Breaks Silence on $33.75 Million Contract Extension

The Chicago Bears are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for their Week 1 clash with the Carolina Panthers, but before doing that, they wound up signing star running back D’Andre Swift to a contract extension. On Friday afternoon, the Bears and Swift finalized a three-year, $33.75 million deal that will keep him in town for the foreseeable future.

With Kyle Monangai becoming a key piece of Chicago’s offense last season, the decision to extend Swift certainly left some fans confused, as this is a pretty big investment at one of the cheaper positions in the league. Regardless, the deal has officially been finalized, with Swift issuing a message to the team and its fans shortly after he put pen to paper.

D’Andre Swift Issues Message After Signing Contract Extension With the Bears

A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Swift has turned himself into one of the more reliable running backs in the league in recent years. After spending three seasons with the Detroit Lions, Swift was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he ended up turning in a Pro Bowl campaign in his lone campaign with the team (229 CAR, 1,049 YDS, 5 TD, 39 REC, 214 YDS, 1 TD).

Swift ended up turning that strong season into a three-year, $24 million contract with the Bears in free agency. After averaging just 3.8 yards per carry in 2024, Swift turned in a bounce-back campaign last year (223 CAR, 1,087 YDS, 9 TD, 34 REC, 299 YDS, 1 TD), despite entering a timeshare in the backfield with Monangai.

With Swift entering the final year of his contract, it seemed like Monangai would eventually become the lead running back, but instead, Chicago has reinvested in the former Pro Bowler with an even more expensive contract. It’s a curious move, to say the least, but for the time being, Swift is sticking around, and he seems excited to remain a member of the Bears for the long-term future.

“Chicago, what’s going on? It’s D’Andre Swift. I just signed my extension. Excited to be back. Can’t wait to get to work. Bear down,” Swift said in a video posted on the team’s official X account.

Bears Expecting Big Things From D’Andre Swift in 2026 and Beyond

Getty Chicago Bears running back D’Andre Swift.

Swift is still only 27 years old, but the shelf life of running backs in the NFL doesn’t run as long as it does at other positions, which is why it is relatively surprising to see the Bears commit to him in such a big way. Swift will now be with the team through the 2029 campaign, and this seems to confirm that, even with Monangai in town, he is going to remain the lead option in the backfield for the time being.

There’s a chance this deal could come back and bite Chicago down the line, but for now, it has managed to keep one of its most important playmakers happy. With Swift in tow, the Bears will aim to open the new season on the right foot with a win over the Panthers, as kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.