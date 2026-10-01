Bears Receive Concerning Injury News Regarding RB D’Andre Swift

The Chicago Bears released the injury report on Thursday with a new face on the list — running back D’Andre Swift.

“#Bears RB D’Andre Swift (knee, DNP) is an addition to the team’s injury report today,” Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune posted on X. “He was not listed Wednesday when the team issued an ‘estimation’ for a walk-through.”

Being a non-participant on Thursday is worrisome, but the hope is Swift is a full go for Sunday.

Bears RB D’Andre Swift Misses Practice, Along With Several Others

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 20: D’Andre Swift #4 of the Chicago Bears reacts against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter of the game at Soldier Field on September 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

D’Andre Swift isn’t the only Bears player who missed practice Thursday.

Braxton Jones also has a knee injury and did not practice; Caleb Williams is still recovering from his Grade 2 hamstring, and Cam Lewis (hip), Noah Sewell (Achilles), and Shemar Turner (knee) were all limited.

Grady Jarrett and Joe Thuney had rest days, so nothing concerning there. But the fact that Swift wasn’t on Wednesday’s estimated injury report and did not practice Thursday is a cause for concern.

Swift commented on the mystery behind who will start at quarterback against the New York Jets on Sunday, saying, “with how detailed that room is and with the job assignments and how they are, they kind of control the huddle when they’re in there. When they hand them opportunities, they all do a great job. Whoever they put out there, we have the utmost belief that they’re going to be able to get the job done.”

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The silver lining for Caleb Williams not playing in Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles was that he had the chance to see how a veteran operates the Bears’ offense.

Williams hasn’t missed a game since joining the Bears, and head coach Ben Johnson commented on his thoughts on what Caleb can learn from watching Keenum.

“There’s a tremendous amount to be gained, even though he didn’t participate last week, from taking a step back and seeing a big-picture lens of how the entire team was preparing, to specifically a different guy getting the keys to the car and seeing how he was going about his business and getting ready to drive it. I think I alluded to it after the game, just that quarterback meeting we have before the game is huge for us, and it was different. We don’t want to be somebody that we’re not, ultimately, and yet we can learn so much from the people that we’re around.”

If Williams can learn to throw those easy completions, just as Keenum did in the game against Philadelphia, it’ll help take his game to a whole other level.

The combination of his athletic abilities and becoming a more efficient quarterback would make Williams one of the NFL’s top QBs in the league.