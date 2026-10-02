Bears Breathe Sigh of Relief After Newest D’Andre Swift Update

The Chicago Bears will be without their top two options at left tackle against the New York Jets this weekend, but they will have running back D’Andre Swift ready to roll despite a midweek scare.

Courtney Cronin of ESPN reported the news following Chicago’s release of its final injury report on Friday, October 2.

“Bears final injury report vs. Jets. NO injury designation for D’Andre Swift, who popped up with a knee injury Thursday and was DNP. He was a full participant today,” Cronin posted to X. “OUT: Caleb Williams, Braxton Jones, Kyler Gordon (PUP* full practice for a 2nd straight day), Noah Sewell (PUP*), Shemar Turner (PUP*). DOUBTFUL: Cam Lewis.”

D’Andre Swift Established Himself Among Most Important Players on Bears’ Offense

Swift had a career campaign last season in Ben Johnson’s first year as head coach, putting up 1,087 yards and nine TDs on the ground as well as 34 catches for 299 yards and one score through the air.

After re-upping on another three-year deal worth nearly $34 million prior to the 2026 campaign, Swift shot out of a cannon in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers. Now across three games this season, he has tallied 253 rushing yards and three touchdowns along with eight receptions for 68 yards.

Second-year RB Kyle Monangai, Swift’s backup, battled a knee injury during the preseason that has lingered through September. However, he has also been able to play in all three of the Bears’ games to date.

Bears Will Start Theo Benedet at Left Tackle With Braxton Jones Out, Ozzy Trapilo Still on Mend

The run game is always important to any Johnson-schemed offense, but it could be even more so against the Jets at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 4.

Starting quarterback Caleb Williams will not play in the game, as Cronin noted. The Bears have yet to announce who will start between reserves Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum.

Keenum got the nod against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, while Bagent sat most of that week of practice due to a concussion that he suffered late against the Minnesota Vikings in the contest prior.

Bagent and Keenum entered this week on equal footing. And while Johnson has told reporters he knows which way the team is going this weekend, he is keeping that information locked up until Sunday to keep New York’s defense and coaching staff in the dark for as long as possible.

Meanwhile, former starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo won’t be back in the lineup this week as he continues to inch closer to a return following a torn patellar tendon during the playoffs in January. Braxton Jones, who started the first three games of this season on the left side, suffered a knee injury against the Jets and will not suit up.

Chicago announced that Theo Benedet, an undrafted rookie in 2024 who played in 16 games last year and started eight of them, will start his first contest of 2026 against the Jets in Week 4.