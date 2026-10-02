Bears to Start Third-Stringer at Crucial Spot Amid Multiple Injuries

All things considered, the Chicago Bears‘ situation at left tackle through three games is better than it could have been after starter Ozzy Trapilo tore up his knee in a January playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, but the team is up against a breaking point at the critical position heading into a Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets.

Not only will Trapilo miss his fourth outing to begin the 2026 campaign as he nears a return far sooner than team officials initially expected given his torn patellar tendon less than 10 months ago, but replacement starter Braxton Jones is also out with a knee injury.

“Theo Benedet will start at left tackle for the Bears on Sunday vs. Jets, per Ben Johnson,” Jason Lieser of the Chicago-Sun Times reported via X on Friday, October 2. “Ozzy Trapilo won’t play this week.”

Theo Benedet Has Starting Experience, Will Be 3rd-String Left Tackle When Team Reaches Full Health

Benedet is not a worst-case scenario, but he is one step above that.

An undrafted rookie out of British Columbia in 2024, Benedet has reasonable experience. He missed part of his first season with a hamstring injury and spent the rest of it on the team’s practice squad.

Benedet appeared in 16 of 17 games for the Bears last season, earning eight starts, most of which came at left tackle when he replaced Jones after the fourth contest of the campaign. However, Benedet eventually lost the starting job to Trapilo.

Trapilo, a second-round rookie in 2025, is Chicago’s longterm answer at LT. But because of his injury, the Bears brought Jones back on a one-year deal to handle starting duties until Trapilo could return.

Benedet, meanwhile, made the roster as a reserve swing tackle to serve as a safety valve if either Jones or All-Pro right tackle Darnell Wright suffered an injury. Jones has done so, and Trapilo remains hurt, which slots Benedet into the starting spot where he would regularly be the third option.

Ben Johnson Has Held Bears’ Offensive Line Together Through 3 Weeks

Bears head coach Ben Johnson has shown the ability to keep his quarterbacks protected and establish a strong run game — at least in Weeks 1 and 3 against the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively — with Jones in the lineup. Benedet took over in the second half against Philly following Jones’ injury.

The test might be a bit trickier against the visiting Jets Sunday with Benedet at LT and either Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum starting under center. Caleb Williams remains sidelined with a hamstring injury he suffered in Chicago’s Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Keenum started Week 3, as Bagent missed the majority of the week of practice while navigating the NFL’s mandatory concussion protocol. Johnson has avoided declaring who will start at QB against New York, as choosing not to divulge the information creates a strategic advantage.

The Jets have some juice off the edge in pass-rushers Will McDonald IV, Kingsley Enagbare and No. 2 overall pick David Bailey. The unit has tallied eight sacks through three games, while New York (1-2) has been competitive against the NFC North Division this year.

The Green Bay Packers bested the Jets by three points in Week 2 in a game New York probably should have won, save for poor clock management by head coach Aaron Glenn. The Jets then fell by a touchdown to the Detroit Lions last Sunday.

Chicago is a 3.5-point home favorite over New York as of Friday afternoon, per DraftKings Sportsbook.