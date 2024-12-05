Bears Lose Two Key Playmakers to Injury Ahead of 49ers Matchup

Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore.

The Chicago Bears could be missing two of their top offensive playmakers for Thomas Brown’s debut as interim head coach against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to the team’s injury report, Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore and running back D’Andre Swift were both listed as non-participants in practice for a second straight day. Both players were added to the injury report with quad injuries at the start of Week 14.

Moore leads the Bears in receptions (62), receiving yards (663) and receiving targets (96) through the first 12 games of the 2024 season. If he cannot play against the 49ers, it would create additional challenges for Brown and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams as they attempt to right the ship following the dismissal of head coach Matt Eberflus.

The same goes for Swift, who has team-highs in carries (179) and rushing yards (704). The Bears also have their No. 2 running back, Roschon Johnson, stuck in the NFL’s concussion protocol after exiting Week 13’s loss to the Detroit Lions in the first half, leaving them with Travis Homer as their lone healthy back on the 53-man roster.

The Bears also had two more non-participants due to injury for December 5’s second practice between interior offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion) and safety Elijah Hicks (ankle). Marcedes Lewis also did not practice but took his usual veteran rest day.

The Bears (4-8) will take on the 49ers (5-7) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, December 8.

Keenan Allen Takes Step in Right Direction for Bears

While Moore and Swift remained non-participants for Thursday’s second practice, the Bears did get some good news where veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen is concerned.

After sitting out Wednesday’s first practice with an ankle injury, Allen returned to full participation for Thursday’s second session, a good sign for his status against the 49ers. Allen has 44 receptions (second most) for 441 yards and five touchdowns (tied for most with Moore) through the first 12 games and would be even more valuable to Chicago’s offensive game plan if Moore is unavailable for Week 14’s game against the 49ers.

Allen was not the only player who saw his practice status upgraded on Thursday, either. The Bears also bumped up starting right tackle Darnell Wright (knee) from a limited participant on Wednesday to a full participant on Thursday. Wright had exited from the Bears’ Thanksgiving loss to the Lions with a knee injury and did not return to the game.

While the statuses of Moore and Swift remain vital for the Bears, it is encouraging that both Allen and Wright are taking steps in the right direction ahead of Week 14’s game.

Niners Facing Several Key Injuries Ahead of Week 14

The Bears are not the only side of the equation dealing with critical injuries ahead of Week 14’s matchup in Santa Clara. The 49ers have several starters — including four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa — not currently available at practice.

Bosa, the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has missed two consecutive games for the 49ers with a combination of hip and oblique injuries and may need to sit out a third game if his status does not improve before game day against the Bears. The 49ers also did not have starting left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) practicing on Thursday.

Like the Bears, the 49ers may also have an injury problem in their backfield. Christian McCaffrey is back on injured reserve with a likely season-ending PCL injury, while his backup, Jordan Mason, suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 13’s loss to the Buffalo Bills and is now a candidate to join McCaffrey on the injured reserve list.

The 49ers still have fourth-round rookie running back Isaac Guerendo on their roster and claimed Israel Abanikanda off the waivers from the New York Jets to start Week 14, but it should still present challenges for Kyle Shanahan’s offense against the Bears.