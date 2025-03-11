Top Bears FA Turned Down More Money to Work With Caleb Williams: Report

Caleb Williams has to be floating on air after Day 1 of the NFL’s legal tampering period is in the books.

Days after trading for offensive linemen Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, the Chicago Bears now have a new starting center in Drew Dalman.

One of the team’s most significant needs for far too long, Chicago is signing Dalman to a three-year, $42 million contract, with $28 million guaranteed. According to a new report, Dalman turned down other offers to work with Bears first-year head coach Ben Johnson and second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.

Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones and Garrett Podell, Dalman “took less money to play under Johnson and block for 2024 first overall pick Caleb Williams.”

It’s not known as of yet which other teams vied for Dalman’s services. The rival Packers need a center. The Carolina Panthers are another. Regardless, Dalman’s decision should benefit Williams immediately.

Drew Dalman & Caleb Williams Have Opportunity to Grow Together

The Bears’ offensive line faced significant challenges in the previous season, culminating in Williams being sacked 68 times, the highest in the league. Recognizing the urgency to protect their franchise quarterback and enhance offensive efficiency, the Bears prioritized strengthening the O-line during the offseason. The acquisition of Dalman is a testament to this commitment.

Dalman, 26, has been in the NFL since being taken by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Over his tenure with the Falcons, Dalman showcased his skills by starting 40 games across three seasons. His 2024 performance was particularly noteworthy, earning him an overall grade of 78.8 from Pro Football Focus, ranking fourth among centers. Dalman’s run-blocking prowess also stood out, achieving a grade of 79.8, placing him fifth in his position.

The center-quarterback relationship is one of the most critical dynamics in the NFL, as it serves as the foundation for offensive efficiency, communication and execution. Now entering Year 2, Williams and Dalman can grow together over the next several years.

Chemistry between the two is going to be crucial, as inconsistencies in timing or communication can disrupt the entire offense. The C-QB bond takes time to develop, but when it does, it can elevate an offense.

Bears Getting High Marks for 2025 Free Agency

The Bears’ offseason strategy of bulking up the trenches has extended beyond the offensive line. They also signed defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year, $48 million contract, with $32 million guaranteed, and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to a three-year, $43.5 million deal, including $28.5 million guaranteed. These additions bolster the defensive front, and should help Chicago’s pass rush and run-stopping capabilities.

The Bears’ aggressive approach in free agency has garnered attention across the NFL. Analysts have lauded the team’s decisive actions to address critical weaknesses. Peter Schrager of NFL Network expressed his approval on X, writing: “Bears my early pick for team that has improved the most this off-season.” Similarly, NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano also highlighted the team’s clear mission to strengthen both the offensive and defensive lines.

While the true impact of these moves will unfold on the field, the proactive measures taken by Bears general manager Ryan Poles and company reflect a commitment to addressing past shortcomings and striving for success.