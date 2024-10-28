Eberflus, Waldron Under Fire as Bears Players Openly Question Decisions

The Chicago Bears have more promise on the roster than they’ve had in a while, but members of that roster are now openly questioning the coaching staff more than ever.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin first reported the development via her Monday, October 28 appearance on the network’s “Around the Horn” program in the context of Chicago’s Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders via a 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown as time expired.

“This was completely avoidable. This was a game that the Bears stole back and then handed to the Washington Commanders on a silver platter due to poor execution and game mismanagement. Of course, you can pile onto Tyrique Stevenson because of what happened,” Cronin said. “But what I have heard from players over the last 24 hours is something that I typically haven’t in my time covering the Chicago Bears, and that is openly questioning coaching decisions.”

Cronin noted offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s decision to hand the football off to backup center Doug Kramer at the goal line with the Bears trailing 12-7 in the fourth quarter, which resulted in a fumble and a change of possession.

“DJ Moore said in a radio interview today that he was surprised that play [to Kramer] was called when it was,” Cronin continued. “And then, of course, the play before the Hail Mary when the Bears don’t pressure, when they don’t try to stop Terry McLaurin from getting to the sideline. Kevin Byard, a veteran safety who’s been in this league a very long time, said that he had a conversation with Matt Eberflus about that play — maybe [cornerbacks] could have pressed up, maybe they could have sent pressure.”

Matt Eberflus Ripped for Postgame Comments After Bears Fall to Commanders

The team’s disappointing loss to Washington has revealed cracks in an organization that is 4-3, with all three losses coming by less than one score to teams either .500 or better.

Eberflus made it worse on Sunday when he told reporters that the 13-yard pass play the team surrendered ahead of the Hail Mary “doesn’t really matter.”

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg ripped Eberflus for those comments Monday morning on “Get Up.”

“That’s one of the five dumbest things I’ve heard a human being say in my entire life, in any context,” Greenberg said, per the New York Post. “Those 15 yards cost you the game every bit as much as the Hail Mary play at the very end.”

Bears in Much Tougher Spot for Playoffs After Falling to Washington

Chicago now finds itself at a crossroads with games against the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots, both winners Sunday, over the next two weeks.

It is critical that the Bears win both contests, as their final eight games of the year include two matchups with each team in their division — which is clearly the best in the NFL through eight weeks.

Chicago must also face the class of the NFC West down the stretch, with matchups against the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. It is safe to assume that it will take 10 victories for any team in the NFC to make the playoffs, and the Bears have put their own backs against the wall by giving away a win in Washington Sunday.