Bears Trade Pitch Swaps Gervon Dexter to AFC West for Choice Draft Pick

The Chicago Bears are hunting a trade partner for Gervon Dexter Sr., and the perfect one may be waiting in a desert out west.

Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday, August 25 that Chicago is officially shopping the defensive tackle ahead of the fourth and final year of his $6.7 million rookie contract.

“Sources: The #Bears have had trade discussions involving DT Gervon Dexter, and there are multiple scenarios where a deal could get done sending him to a new team,” Schultz reported via X. “Dexter, still just 24 years old, started all 17 games last season and has 13.5 career sacks and 42 QB hits. He’s in the final year of his rookie contract.”

One for Raiders fans to watch. Gervon Dexter was a name multiple sources linked to Las Vegas back during the NFL Combine LV had Vita Vea interest & a need at DT. I’m monitoring https://t.co/7d5uetUYSp — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) August 25, 2026

Mitchell Renz of Raiders Report reposted Schultz’s information and authored a quick case for Dexter landing in Las Vegas.

“One for Raiders fans to watch. Gervon Dexter was a name multiple sources linked to Las Vegas back during the NFL Combine,” Renz wrote. “LV had Vita Vea interest & a need at DT. I’m monitoring.”

Bears Likely Looking for Day 2 Draft Pick in Return for Gervon Dexter

The price for Dexter will be a sticking point, as he is coming off a strong year in 2025 that included 11 QB hits, six sacks and six tackles for loss.

Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron suggested Dexter’s value at a Day 2 draft pick, which means a selection somewhere in the second or third round.

“If I’m the #Bears and I got offered a Day 2 pick in the 2027 draft for Gervon Dexter, I’d take it,” Infante posted to X Tuesday. “I’m not dealing him for less than a 3rd-rounder. Nice to get something for a guy who will likely walk in 2027, but it’ll have to be worth the loss to an already bad DL.”

Bears’ Interest in Trading Gervon Dexter Huge Vote of Confidence in Rookie DT Jordan Van Den Berg

Chicago’s willingness to shop Dexter points to two things. The first is that the team probably doesn’t intend to re-sign him before free agency next March, as some projections of Dexter’s market value reside north of $20 million annually.

Secondly, the Bears clearly believe in sixth-round rookie defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg. Head coach Ben Johnson spoke glowingly about van den Berg on Tuesday before news broke about Dexter’s availability via the trade market.

“He’s a beast,” Johnson said, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “He is still learning the game of football to a degree, and yet it’s amazing what he brings to the table. He’s been the same guy every single day. Smile on his face. He loves football. He loves the process.”

“[Grady Jarrett is] helping him, giving him tidbits here and there,” Johnson continued. “It’s a good thing to see right now. He’s firmly in the mix.”

Van den Berg is a strong candidate to start alongside Jarrett this season if Chicago can find a trade partner for Dexter. That said, it is possible Jarrett is out after this year as well if he doesn’t improve on his first campaign in Chicago.

The Bears can save $13.5 million in 2027 by cutting Jarrett ahead of the final season of his three-year, $43 million deal.