Bears May Be Eyeing Trade Up for Michigan Defender in Upcoming Draft: Report

Heading into the 2025 NFL draft, Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears are keeping their options open.

With first-year head coach Ben Johnson by his side throughout the entire process, it promises to be an intriguing — and likely impactful — draft. It could also come with a few surprises.

According to Chris Emma of 670 The Score, trading up is something Poles and company have discussed.

“Sitting with the 10th overall pick are the Bears, who have internally discussed the merits of trading up amid their usual due diligence,” Emma wrote on March 31, before discussing the most likely trade-up candidates for the team.

DT Mason Graham Named Top Trade-Up Candidate for Chicago Bears

Emma noted that if the Bears were to move up to No. 4 in a trade scenario with the New England Patriots, who currently hold that pick, they’d have to surrender one of their two second-rounders to do so.

Thus, moving up that high may not be necessary to snag a truly impactful player.

“Given that this draft class is viewed as weaker than those of recent years, the Bears could perhaps move up in the top 10 by attaching their third-round pick (No. 72 overall) to their No. 10 overall selection,” Emma wrote, adding:

“The cost of doing business may indeed be less this year, and general manager Ryan Poles could be drawn to that possibility. Even a trade up two spots to the No. 8 overall pick, currently held by the Panthers, would cost the Bears their third-round pick and net Carolina’s fifth-round selection, according to the trade chart. That type of move could prove to be valuable as well.”

So, who might Chicago value enough to make such a move?

“Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham might be the player whom the Bears covet in a trade up. He has arguably the highest floor of any player in this class and would represent a significant upgrade on Chicago’s defensive line,” Emma noted.

“The fascinating possibility of the Bears selecting Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty also looms. He could fall to the Bears at No. 10, but if Poles and the Bears want him, trading up would be the path to ensuring they land him.”

Graham in Particular Would Be Worth the Trade Up

We wrote about the Bears sending a strong presence to Michigan’s Pro Day, with both Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in attendance.

While the Wolverines have several talented players entering the draft, Graham is the most formidable interior defensive lineman, point blank. At 6-foot-3 and weighing 317 pounds, he’s equally forceful and agile. He’s virtually guaranteed to be a top 10 pick.

In his 2024 campaign, he tallied 45 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, showcasing his ability to anchor the defensive line and disrupt offenses. His strength and technique make him an ideal fit for Allen’s 4-3 defense, as it’s a system that values interior push and run defense. His presence would immediately bolster the Bears’ defensive line, providing stability while helping the defense control the line of scrimmage.

“No team has traded a first-round pick in this draft yet, but the Bears are worth monitoring on that front,” Emma added. It’s possible the Bears trade down, too. Either way, it’s good to have options. It’ll be fascinating to watch what the Bears do with theirs.