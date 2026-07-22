Latest Bears Recognition Shows Just How Bright Chicago’s Future Really Is

The Chicago Bears‘ turnaround under Ben Johnson has already generated plenty of optimism heading into the 2026 season. Now, one new league-wide ranking suggests that excitement may extend far beyond this year.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz recently ranked every NFL team by its under-25 talent, and the Bears landed at No. 3 overall, trailing only the New England Patriots and Houston Texans. After placing fifth a year ago, Chicago climbed two spots thanks to a roster loaded with young contributors on both sides of the ball.

For a franchise hoping to build a sustained contender around quarterback Caleb Williams, it’s another sign that the Bears’ future may be even brighter than many expected.

Caleb Williams anchors the climb

The ranking considered a wide range of factors, including production from players under 25, projected development, positional value, contract value, draft capital and expected roles entering the 2026 season.

As expected, everything starts with Caleb Williams.

Schatz called quarterback “the most important young talent a team can have” and pointed to Williams’ impressive second season after the former No. 1 overall pick threw for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2025.

But the Chicago Bears ranking wasn’t built on Williams alone.

Cause his supporting cast is among the youngest in football. Wide receiver Rome Odunze is still just 24, while rookie tight end Colston Loveland and second year receiver Luther Burden III are only 22. Even behind them, the Bears have continued adding youth, selecting tight end Sam Roush and receiver Zavion Thomas in the third round of this year’s draft.

But all of the young talent extends beyond just the passing game as well.

Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. remains just 24 years old, edge rusher Shemar Turner is 23, and the Bears added more long term building blocks during the 2026 draft with safety Dillon Thieneman and center Logan Jones expected to contribute immediately.

The Bears are built to compete for years

But maybe the most encouraging part of Chicago’s placement is that some of the team’s core veterans weren’t even included in the ranking.

Right tackle Darnell Wright, one of the Bears’ cornerstone offensive linemen, was listed as a “graduated player” after aging out of the under 25 criteria. Veteran stars like Joe Thuney, Jaylon Johnson, Montez Sweat and Jonah Jackson also aren’t part of what pushed Chicago into the top three.

Now the Chicago Bears also absorbed a slight penalty because left tackle Ozzy Trapilo is recovering from a torn patellar tendon, meaning Chicago’s ranking could have been even stronger if health weren’t factored into the evaluation.

With Caleb Williams entering his third season surrounded by an ascending group of young playmakers and contributors across the roster, Chicago isn’t simply built to chase another playoff appearance. The Bears have assembled one of the NFL’s strongest young foundations, giving them a realistic opportunity to contend for years rather than just one season.

Oh and if Bears fans needed one more reason to smile, the Green Bay Packers landed all the way down at 30th in the same rankings.