Insider Addresses Bears’ Khalil Mack Trade Rumors

The Chicago Bears have gotten off to a 4-2 start this season, and while they have a big test coming up against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football, there’s good reason to believe they can win this game. And yet, for as promising a start to the season as this team has had, there are still holes on the roster that need to be plugged.

When Caleb Williams has been on the field, the offense has been a well-oiled machine, but the defense hasn’t packed the same punch. As a result, the Bears are being linked to a handful of different trades, with one target being old friend Khalil Mack, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. While several teams are showing interest in Mack, one insider recently revealed that the Bears are believed to be leading the pack for his services right now.

Bears Emerge as Top Landing Spot for Khalil Mack

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Mack is one of the most decorated defenders of his generation, and even as he approaches the backend of his career, he remains a productive pass rusher. A nine-time Pro Bowler who also earned three All-Pro First Team selections and the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Award, Mack is about as good of a pass rusher as you can find on the trade market right now.

Of course, the Bears are quite familiar with Mack, as he spent four years with the team from 2018 to 2021. Since leaving town, he’s suited up for the Chargers, with this being his fifth season with the team. While the team has yet to win a game this season, it hasn’t been because of Mack, as he’s got 19 tackles and three sacks through six games.

It would register as a pretty big surprise if Mack sticks with Los Angeles past the upcoming trade deadline in November, as teams are beginning to line up their offers for him. Chicago is one of them, and according to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, several league execs believe that it is the frontrunner in the sweepstakes for the star pass rusher.

The Bears got franchise quarterback Caleb Williams back from injury. They have a few weeks to see what that looks like before the deadline. But the unit clearly lacks bite and has been turnover-dependent and Mack is a player they know well from his time there,” La Canfora wrote.

Should the Bears Trade for Khalil Mack?

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Chicago has 17 sacks on the season, which isn’t exactly a figure to scoff at, but it is worth noting that five of those sacks have come from defensive backs on designed blitzes. The defensive line as a whole hasn’t been all that consistent when it comes to generating pressure, which is why getting a tried-and-true veteran like Mack makes sense.

There may be a bit of a bidding war for Mack’s services, but it wouldn’t exactly take a major haul to land him, which is why the Bears should be all over this trade opportunity. For now, the team is intent on beating New England, but with the trade deadline drawing closer, don’t be surprised if the chatter surrounding Mack picks up more steam over the next few days.