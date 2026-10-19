Bears’ Khalil Mack Reunion Gains Steam After Chargers’ Latest Loss

The Chicago Bears have another reason to pursue a reunion with Khalil Mack after the Los Angeles Chargers fell to 0-6 with Sunday’s 22-6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mack has been linked to Chicago ahead of the November 10 trade deadline by multiple reports. The Chargers reportedly rejected trade interest earlier this week, but their latest loss gives the Bears another reason to revisit the idea.

Chicago needs help on the edge too. With Montez Sweat suspended for two games and Dayo Odeyingbo dealing with a quad injury, bringing back a familiar face could solve a problem the Bears can’t afford to ignore.

Bears have good reason to bring back Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack played four seasons with the Chicago Bears from 2018 through 2021 before the team traded him to the Chargers in 2022. Now at 35, he could be available for a fraction of what Chicago gave up to acquire him the first time.

According to reports earlier this month, a fifth round pick could be enough to get a deal done. The Bears even have an extra fifth rounder from the Gervon Dexter Sr. trade with the Atlanta Falcons, giving general manager Ryan Poles a potential way to add Mack without giving up a premium pick.

The Bears don’t need him to carry the pass rush, either. Reuniting Mack with Montez Sweat would give Chicago another proven edge rusher and help the defense cope with Dayo Odeyingbo’s absence.

Poles traded Mack in part to get the Bears out of a difficult salary cap situation and add draft capital. That made sense at the time, but the circumstances have changed. Chicago has a team worth investing in, and Mack could be a relatively inexpensive way to address a weakness before the deadline.

Chargers’ latest loss could change Khalil Mack trade talks

The biggest question is whether the Chargers will actually consider moving Khalil Mack…

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported before Sunday’s game that general manager Joe Hortiz had told multiple teams the Chargers weren’t interested in trade offers. Los Angeles entered the matchup with Kansas City at 0-5 but still wasn’t ready to give up on its season – Sunday’s loss made that decision harder to defend.

The Chargers managed just six points and 259 total yards against the Chiefs. Justin Herbert threw an interception, and Los Angeles dropped to 0-6 for the first time since 2000.

That doesn’t mean the Chargers are suddenly ready to trade Mack. Their front office has made its position clear, and it could continue holding firm despite the team’s struggles.

Still, it’s getting harder to see how keeping a 35 year old pass rusher on an expiring contract helps a team that’s yet to win a game. If the Chargers fall further out of contention, they could have to reconsider whether getting something for Mack is better than losing him in free agency.

The Bears should be paying attention. Mack knows the organization, the Chicago Bears need pass rush help now, and the reported asking price is manageable.

The Chargers might not be ready to make a deal yet, but their latest loss gives Ryan Poles another reason to pick up the phone.