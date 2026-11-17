The Chicago Bears probably would have preferred to keep pass-rusher Jamree Kromah on the roster but had to make a tough call and cut him loose after the team’s blockbuster trade for Jeffery Simmons a few weeks ago.

But Kromah landed on his feet, finding a home with the Miami Dolphins via the waiver wire. And after the Dolphins parted ways with the defensive end this week, the Cleveland Browns acted quickly to snap him up.

The Browns claimed Kromah via the waiver wire on Tuesday, November 17, cutting ties with tight end Carsen Ryen to clear a spot on their active 53-man roster.

Former Bears Defensive End Jamree Kromah Could See Action as New Member of Browns’ Defense

Kromah joins Cleveland as the Browns head into their bye week, which will give him some extra time to get acclimated to a new system on a solid defense that was hunting defensive end help at the trade deadline but never found the correct deal.

That should equate into some opportunity for Kromah, which he began earning during the preseason as a breakout defender for the Bears. He was among the most successful edge-rushers league-wide during the month of August, though most of that work came against other backups fighting for roster spots of their own.

Kromah earned one in Chicago, where he appeared two games and played 28 snaps on defense. The DE also saw action in two games for the Dolphins, playing two defensive snaps and 10 snaps on special teams. All told, he has three combined tackles on the season, including one tackle for loss.

Those numbers could easily rise in Cleveland, where defensive end Jared Verse leads the way in the position group but has struggled most of the year and still doesn’t have a sack through 10 games after earning Pro Bowl honors in each of his first two NFL campaigns.

Alex Wright was the other starter over the summer, but the Browns lost him to a season-ending Achilles tendon rupture in August. Isaiah McGuire has filled in across the line from Verse, with Derek Barnett and Sam Williams occupying the backup positions on the depth chart. Kromah joins the roster as the No. 5 defensive end in the position group, at least for the moment.

Jamree Kromah Has Spent Most of His 3-Year NFL Career With Bears

Kromah, now 26 years old, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2024 out of James Madison.

He initially signed with the Bears, where he remained save for a brief stint in New England after the Patriots signed him from Chicago’s practice squad (PS) to their active roster in September of 2024.

But Kromah signed back to the Bears’ PS approximately one month later and remained with the franchise until it waived him on October 29 to clear room for Simmons.

Kromah spent 18 days with the Dolphins before joining the Browns on Tuesday.