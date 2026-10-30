Bears Lose Breakout Pass-Rusher to Dolphins After Jeffery Simmons Deal

The Chicago Bears said hello to defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons via a blockbuster mega-trade this week, which quietly resulted in a goodbye to pass-rusher Jamree Kromah.

Kromah did not make it through the waiver wire process, as the one-win Miami Dolphins recognized his talent and added him to their roster on Friday, October 30.

“Dolphins claim edge Jamree Kromah off waivers from Chicago and waived edge Rob Beal Jr.,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported via X.

It is entirely possible, and even likely, that the Bears would have added Kromah back to the practice squad had he cleared the waiver wire after how well he played during the preseason. However, his talent was great enough that Kromah didn’t last long enough on the open market for Chicago to do so.

Jamree Kromah Had Monster Preseason That Earned Him Roster Spot With Bears

Kromah was among the best pass-rushers in the league during the preseason, which one must take with a grain of salt because most of the NFL’s top players are seeing minimal snaps, if any at all.

Still, Kromah caught the eyes of Bears analysts across the media landscape.

“Kromah is quick off the line of scrimmage with very good short-area burst and a well-timed first step,” Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron wrote in August. “He can sometimes be a little too eager off the snap when tasked with contain duties, but it’s a better problem to be too explosive than not explosive enough. His acceleration is better than most edge-rushers around his 268-pound range, and he carries his weight very well.”

Kromah appeared in two games for the Bears this season, playing 28 total defensive snaps. He is liable to find a bigger role in Miami, where the Dolphins are currently 1-5 and among the least successful teams in the league heading into Week 8. He could see his first action against the New England Patriots on Friday.

Jeffery Simmons Excited to Join Bears After Tough Departure From Titans

Meanwhile, Simmons might make his first appearance for the Bears in primetime on Monday Night Football against the Seahawks in Seattle.

He spoke for the first time as a member of the Chicago franchise on Friday.

“Man, I tell you, yesterday was pretty hard,” Simmons said. “I’m excited to be a Chicago Bear.”

He added that he’s ready to win now, which is clearly the Bears’ objective as well after trading two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder for him.

“The trade told me everything I needed to know,” Simmons added. “This team believes in what they have here and they want it now.”