The Cleveland Browns turned to the waiver wire for pass-rush help Tuesday and came away with a defensive end who sacked their quarterbacks twice in the preseason.

Cleveland claimed Jamree Kromah from the Miami Dolphins and waived rookie tight end Carsen Ryan to open a spot on the 53-man roster. Kromah, 26, has played four games this season, two apiece for the Chicago Bears and Miami, logging 30 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams.

With Cleveland leading 10-0 in the August preseason opener at Soldier Field, Kromah stripped Deshaun Watson in the pocket and recovered the fumble near midfield. The turnover set up Chicago’s first touchdown. Kromah finished with two sacks and also helped stuff running back Ahmani Marshall on fourth-and-1 at the Chicago 5.

Chicago signed Kromah as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He made his regular-season debut in Week 6. Kromah recorded three total tackles and a tackle for loss with the Bears in two appearances before Miami claimed him Oct. 30. The Dolphins gave him just two snaps on defense before waiving him Monday.

Browns Waive Carsen Ryan for Third Time Since October

Ryan has played in nine of Cleveland’s first 10 games. He’s also been waived three times since Oct. 26. Twice already, the Browns have brought their seventh-round pick out of BYU back in time for the next game.

The first cut came when Cleveland activated quarterback Dillon Gabriel from injured reserve. Ryan rejoined the practice squad two days later and was elevated for the Steelers game. The Browns signed him to the 53-man roster Nov. 4, waived him Nov. 5 and brought him back to the practice squad Nov. 7. He played against the Saints the following day.

His latest stint lasted three days. Cleveland signed Ryan on Saturday when fullback Michael Burton went on injured reserve with a calf injury. Ryan played one offensive snap in Sunday’s 27-24 win over Houston. He’ll have to clear waivers again before Cleveland can bring him back to the practice squad.

Jared Verse Heads Into Browns’ Bye Week Without a Sack

The Browns have been exploring pass-rush help but did not make a move at the trade deadline.

Jared Verse has 20 tackles and is still looking for his first sack in 10 games with Cleveland. The two-time Pro Bowler had 7.5 sacks for the Los Angeles Rams last season before coming to the Browns in the Myles Garrett trade.

The Houston game offered some encouragement. ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi reported that Verse generated five pressures and a 17.9% pressure rate, both season highs. Isaiah McGuire got Cleveland’s only sack of C.J. Stroud, bringing him even with defensive tackle Mason Graham for the team lead at four.

The Browns entered their bye week tied for fifth in the NFL with 27 sacks, even with Verse still looking for his first in a Cleveland uniform. Cleveland ranks sixth against the pass, allowing 201.1 yards per game, but has given up 126.3 yards per game on the ground, ranking 26th. That left the Browns 14th in total defense at 327.4 yards allowed per game.

Kromah’s clearest path to playing time is behind Verse and McGuire. Veteran Derek Barnett and Sam Williams combined for 39 defensive snaps against Houston without a quarterback hit.

Kromah could push for some of that work when the Browns host the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 29 in primetime.