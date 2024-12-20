Bears Drop Unexpected Bad News on Jaylon Johnson’s Status vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears could have an unexpected absence from their lineup against the Detroit Lions in Week 16 amid questions about Jaylon Johnson’s status.

Johnson — the Bears’ $76 million star cornerback — did not participate in Friday’s final practice of the week because of an illness, prompting the team to add him to the injury report and list him as “questionable” to play in Sunday’s home game against the Lions.

Johnson is a team captain and one of the Bears’ most reliable defensive players, making the possibility of his absence a significant problem for a defense that has regressed from its stout early-season form. The Lions also house one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL, leading the league in scoring and rating second in passing and total yardage.

Should Johnson not play, the Bears will likely have to turn to second-year cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith as starters on the perimeter against the Lions. Josh Blackwell and Ameer Speed are the only other two backups on Chicago’s 53-man roster while Kyler Gordon is situated in the slot role, where he has thrived throughout 2024.

The Bears (4-10) will host the Lions (12-2) at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 22, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time for their final matchup of the 2024 season.

Bears Clear Roschon Johnson to Return from Concussion

The Bears had a few other injury designations to make in Week 16’s final injury report.

The Bears ruled out veteran offensive lineman Ryan Bates, who is still working through the league’s concussion protocol and will now miss his fifth consecutive game. They also slapped “questionable” designations on defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (knee), left guard Teven Jenkins (calf) and left tackle Braxton Jones (concussion) as with Johnson.

One silver lining, though: Running back Roschon Johnson will return to the lineup.

Johnson — a 2023 fourth-round pick and the team’s preferred short-yardage running back — missed two consecutive games with a concussion, but he practiced fully in all three sessions leading up to Week 16’s bout with the Lions. He currently leads the team with six rushing touchdowns, a career-high mark that outpaces starter D’Andre Swift.

Johnson’s expected return comes at a good time for the Bears. They added running back Travis Homer — who has picked up Johnson’s reps in the past two games — to the injury report on Friday with a hamstring injury and have listed him as doubtful to play. Barring a significant change for Homer, he will likely miss his fifth game of the year.

Ex-Bears RB David Montgomery Ruled Out for Lions

The Lions made it through Week 16’s practices without too many shut-downs on their injury report, but one player who has already been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Chicago is former Bears running back David Montgomery, who hurt his knee last week.

Montgomery had been seeking additional medical opinions on his knee after suffering an MCL injury in Week 15’s loss to the Buffalo Bills and now has — according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter — “optimism [for a potential return] in the playoffs,” but the 2019 third-round pick will not suit up against his former Bears teammates. Instead, the Lions will expectedly lean more heavily on star Jahmyr Gibbs and backup Craig Reynolds.

The Lions also ruled out linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin with a neck injury on their injury report, but their other injured players — guard Graham Glasgow (knee) and safeties Brian Branch (calf) and Ifeatu Melifonwu (knee) — received questionable designations for Sunday’s game against the Bears. Everyone else is clear to play.