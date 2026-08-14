Bears Should Keep An Eye on Availability of Colts 24-Year-Old Corner

The Chicago Bears have a lot of issues going on in the secondary, primarily due to injury.

Big-ticket free-agent signing Coby Bryant is out 4-6 months, according to head coach Ben Johnson, after undergoing knee surgery.

2023 fifth-round pick Terell Smith can’t seem to stay healthy, and now Tyrique Stevenson is out with an undisclosed injury.

Not to mention the whole saga surrounding Kyler Gordon.

But rather than sit here and write about which cornerback the Bears should trade for, there will be plenty of talented players cut around the league. Guys who could benefit from a change of scenery or didn’t land a spot on the 53-man roster due to an influx of talent at that particular position.

That could be the case for Indianapolis Colts 2023 seventh-round pick, cornerback Jaylon Jones, who could be a huge pickup for the Bears if he were to be cut.

Bears Should Keep Tabs on Colts Cornerback Jaylon Jones

Despite being a talented player, Jaylon Jones has fallen out of favor with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who was signed in 2025, after a great 2024 campaign where he racked up 100 total tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and 12 passes deflected.

That, and the fact that the Colts have two big-time corners — Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward — and players like Mekhi Blackmon and Cam Taylor-Britt ahead of Jones in the depth chart, could be the reason why he’s cut short of the 53-man roster.

At least, according to Bleacher Report’s Moe Morton.

“Jones should see the writing on the wall,” Morton wrote. “His tenure with the Colts will likely end this summer. If he’s healthy after needing medical attention during Thursday’s preseason game, the 24-year-old should look forward to a change of scenery.”

That change of scenery could very likely be in Chicago, where the Bears need depth at corner. It won’t be a huge addition by any means, but Jones is still young (24 years old) and has plenty of room to improve, especially with a defensive backs coach like Al Harris coaching him up.

Ben Johnson, Dennis Allen Comment on Injury-Riddled Secondary

For now, the Bears don’t seem that concerned with all the injuries piling up in the secondary.

“You know what I want to see?” Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. “I want to see 11 frickin’ dudes on the field competing their ass off. And if we all do that, then I feel pretty confident that we’ll get them to the right spot.”

Ben Johnson also commented on the situation, saying, “We’re not in panic mode by any stretch with some guys going down. That’s what happens in this league. It’s going to happen to every team throughout camp and throughout the season. We’re no different than that.”

The Bears were quick to sign safety Xavier Woods when Bryant had surgery that is knocking him out for 4-6 months; they could be quick once again if Jones were to be cut by the Colts.