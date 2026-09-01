Ex-Bears Offensive Lineman Signs With Bills Before Season

The Chicago Bears were taking a risk when they signed former Cleveland Browns first-round pick, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., to a one-year deal back in March.

Wills had battled through injuries during his five-year stretch in Cleveland, but was a candidate to win the starting left tackle gig in Chicago.

Head coach Ben Johnson commented on Wills earlier this offseason, saying “Jed was a guy that’s supremely talented coming out of Alabama. [He] started off really well in Cleveland, and then obviously the injuries slowed him down. But to me, it’s the case of a player who is still gaining his confidence and strength levels back up. I think he’s starting to understand: ‘Man, I still can play at a really, really high level.'”

Ultimately, Wills did not prove to the Bears’ coaching staff that he had what it takes to start at left tackle, and Chicago decided to part ways with him.

The Bears even had a chance to retain him on the practice squad, yet Chicago decided to move on and instead sign former Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Christian Jones to the practice squad.

Now, Wills has quickly found a new home, landing on the Buffalo Bills practice squad.

Former Bears Offensive Lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. Quickly Finds New Home With Bills

Before the last preseason matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Johnson commented on the left tackle situation, saying, “It’s a hot spot for us. Obviously, we talk about it almost every time I’m up here, and yet I don’t know that we are 100% sold on who that guy is going to be for Carolina yet. We’re going to still work through it. That’s where today’s going to be huge for us. Thursday [a joint practice at Tennessee] is going to be huge for us, and Saturday is going to be huge for us as well.”

Well, now that Wills and former 2024 third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie are gone, it looks like the Bears have some more clarity on what direction they want to go at left tackle.

“Without making a formal announcement, the Bears handed Braxton Jones the starting left tackle job when they cut Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills Jr,” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin wrote. “Neither player showed enough to factor into the team’s tackle depth, a role that goes to Theo Benedet as Chicago’s swing tackle.”

Joe Thuney Comments on Ozzy Trapilo’s Return

While the Bears have yet to announce the starter at left tackle, there’s no doubt that Ozzy Trapilo will have a chance to retain his spot once he returns from injury.

And the fact that he’s already practicing just seven months after rupturing his patellar tendon is remarkable.

All-Pro guard Joe Thuney commented on his return, saying, “Can you believe it? Yeah, it’s awesome, just credit to him, the staff here, trainers, weight staff, you know everybody. It was great to see him moving in football positions again, helmet on. He had another great year last year; it’s cool to see him out there.”

Trapilo ended his rookie season with 491 offensive snaps, allowing just two sacks and two penalties.