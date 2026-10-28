Titans’ Jeffery Simmons Breaks Silence on Trade Rumors Amid Bears Speculation

The Chicago Bears could be in the market for a major defensive addition before the November 10th NFL trade deadline, and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is a name worth monitoring.

General manager Ryan Poles has been linked to several defensive upgrades as the Bears look to potentially strengthen the roster for a Super Bowl push while addressing needs that could extend beyond the season.

“There’s a lot going on. Certainly Ryan’s domain, and yet we have constant dialogue of what this team needs and where we can impact ourselves, not just this year, but years in the future as well,” head coach Ben Johnson said.

“He’s turning over every stone that he possibly can to improve this football team, just like he has ever since I’ve gotten in this building. Feel really good about our process, and we’ll see what happens. You never know.”

That said, could Simmons be the answer?

Jeffery Simmons Addresses Trade Rumors Amid Bears Speculation

Jeffery Simmons made it clear that he has not been distracted by the speculation surrounding his future and remains committed to helping Tennessee turn things around.

“I don’t worry about the things that I can’t control,” Simmons said on October 28th. “And those type of things is also a distraction. I mean, that’s a lot of fans and outside media. I haven’t heard anything from my agent. I haven’t heard anything from this organization. As far as I know, I’m gonna be here. …I can be that type of guy and say, ‘I want out,’ or I can be that type of guy that could stay here in my leadership and everything to help turn things back around where I know it could get back to. So I think that’s kind of been my mindset is, ‘What can I do to help influence this team and get things back on track?’ And that’s all I’ve been focused on.”

While he’s remaining committed to the Titans and not publicly asking for a trade, Simmons isn’t completely ruling out the idea of being traded. He recently signed a three-year, $105.8 million extension in June, giving the Titans significant financial commitment to consider if they do end up entertaining trade offers.

For the Bears, the appeal is obvious. Simmons is one of, if not the best, interior defensive linemen in the NFL with an elite ability to stop the run and sack the quarterback.

Per ESPN metrics, Simmons ranked 1st among all qualified defensive tackles in pass rush win rate (27%) through Week 7. A complete game-changer who’s worth sending significant draft capital for.

Plus, he’s still just 29 years old. Defensive tackles are known to still play at an elite level even in their mid-30s.

Bears Would Need Significant Draft Capital & Money to Land Simmons

Spotrac’s Mike Ginnitti outlined a potential trade scenario involving Jeffery Simmons and the Bears, saying Chicago would acquire Simmons with five years and $124 million remaining on his contract.

Here are the projected cash commitments:

2026: $7.9M

2027: $26.9M

2028: $29.8M

2029: $28M

2030: $32M

That’s a lot of money, and the Bears also have to keep in mind that they need to extend Caleb Williams in the near future. Another thing is the draft capital necessary to trade for Simmons.

Tennessee would likely want at least one first-round pick, one Day 2 pick, and either a player or a late-round selection. They could even want multiple first-round picks, which would put Poles and the Bears in a difficult spot.

A lot to consider, but the Bears should be keeping tabs on Simmons’ potential availability.