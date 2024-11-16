$80 Million Star Predicted to Ditch Bears, Hit Comeback Year With NFC Rival

The preseason excitement around the Chicago Bears offense has proven through nine games to be little more than hype, as the unit has crumbled across a three-game losing streak.

Chicago has gone 23 consecutive possessions without finding the end zone heading into its Week 11 matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. While an underperforming and over-injured offensive line’s failures to protect rookie quarterback Caleb Williams combine to create the unit’s single greatest concern, the array of skill-position players that was supposed to rival the top groupings in the NFL has also fallen flat.

However, given the circumstances, stars like Keenan Allen project fairly well to return to excellence if and/or when they are again part of a competent offense. Allen, 32 years old with a recent history of injury problems, isn’t likely to return to Chicago in 2025 absent a significant contract extension that the Bears have minimal reason to offer after the wide receiver’s injury and production issues this season.

Allen is likely to bolt for a new opportunity come March as a result, and Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report predicted on Saturday, November 16, that he will do so to a resurgence of success.