Former Bears Running Back Receives Difficult Career News

The Chicago Bears have one of the better running back rooms in the NFL heading into the 2026 campaign, although the team was dealt an injury scare involving Kyle Monangai over the weekend. Assuming he’s healthy, though, he and D’Andre Swift proved to be an effective tandem last year, with Roschon Johnson looming as the No. 3 option.

It wasn’t long ago that Khalil Herbert was leading the way in Chicago’s running back room, but after losing his starting job in 2024, he’s struggled to find a new home in the NFL. The most recent team Herbert has spent time with is the San Francisco 49ers, but after participating in some of their training camp action, he has received some tough news.

Khalil Herbert Gets Released by the 49ers

A sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the undersized Herbert gradually turned himself into a key piece of Chicago’s offense. He enjoyed a full-on breakout campaign in 2022 after he racked up 731 yards and four touchdowns on just 129 carries, which was good for 5.7 yards per carry. As a result, Herbert earned a starting role in 2023.

While Herbert wasn’t as effective that year, he still put up solid numbers for the Bears (132 CAR, 611 CAR, 2 TDs in 12 games). The team still looked for upgrades, leading them to Swift, who took over as the starter in the backfield. Herbert struggled to readjust to his new role, and he was promptly traded to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since then, Herbert has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, and New York Jets before finding his way to the 49ers. With a crowded running back depth chart, though, Herbert’s odds of sticking around in San Fran were always low. Sure enough, in the wake of the team’s preseason opener, the front office decided to part ways with the veteran Herbert.

“49ers are releasing veteran RB Khalil Herbert,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Khalil Herbert Dealt Another Blow With 49ers Release

Things just have not gone Herbert’s way since the Bears decided to trade him, as he cannot seem to find a new home in the NFL. At his best, Herbert was a shifty ball carrier who could hold his own as a blocker, but when he’s not being used as a lead option, it’s tough to justify giving him snaps as a secondary option if he isn’t ripping off big gains on a consistent basis, which he simply has not been able to do as of late.

It will be interesting to see if another team is willing to take a flier on Herbert with the 2026 campaign drawing near. He obviously has a track record of success, but his inability to carve out a role with a new team in the wake of his departure from Chicago is tough to ignore. Herbert may still have something to offer, though, so don’t be surprised if teams that need help at running back start checking in on him soon.