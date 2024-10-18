Bears Trade Pitch Flips RB Khalil Herbert to NFC Rival for Draft Pick

The Chicago Bears were big players ahead of the last two mid-season trade deadlines, but the stakes may be slightly lower this time around.

While general manager Ryan Poles brought in wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick in 2022 (embarrassing bust) and Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders for a second-rounder in 2023 (huge hit), Chicago’s most likely play in 2024 would be sending out a player — namely running back Khalil Herbert.

Herbert is the third-string back behind Pro Bowler D’Andre Swift, who has come on over the past three weeks following a slow start, and 2023 fourth-round draft pick Roschon Johnson, now the clearcut No. 2 on the depth chart. Because of his placement on the roster, Herbert’s production has plummeted along with his usage, which has rendered him expendable at the right price.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN suggested on Thursday, October 17, that said price is a sixth-round pick when he named the Dallas Cowboys a potential partner in a “win-win” trade for both sides.

And while a sixth-rounder would be a solid return for a third-string running back in the final year of his rookie contract and headed for unrestricted free agency in March, the Bears could potentially do even better if they hold out for the right circumstances.

A team like the San Francisco 49ers, for instance, could be in the market soon and willing to pay even more.

Khalil Herbert Has Already Garnered Trade Interest From Elite NFC Team

Darren Wolfson of KSTP reported on Thursday that the Minnesota Vikings were in talks with Chicago for Herbert, as they too are dealing with running back concerns after Aaron Jones suffered a hamstring strain in Week 5.

“I’m led to believe the Vikings preferred Khalil Herbert,” Wolfon told SKOR North. “One hundred percent confirmed: the Vikings had dialogue with Chicago. Absolutely had interest in Herbert; it wasn’t Cam Akers or bust.”

Minnesota ended up dealing for Cam Akers, presumably because Chicago wanted more than its NFC North Division rival was willing to surrender for Herbert on a one-year rental.

That may have something to do with the nature of the position and the fact that Herbert probably will get some more run down the line this season if either Swift or Johnson suffers an injury of their own.

“This team is (4-2) and in the NFC playoff mix, and running backs tend to get dinged up, but if a team makes a big enough offer for Herbert, I think he’s gone,” Lester Wiltfong Jr. of SB Nation’s Windy City Gridiron wrote Thursday. “However, I doubt a ‘big enough’ offer presents itself.”

Jordan Mason’s Shoulder Injury Could Prime 49ers for RB Trade

So how big is “big enough” for Chicago, and will the 49ers be the team willing to go there?

If Jordan Mason’s shoulder injury, which knocked him out of last week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, is serious enough then the answer could soon make itself known.

Christian McCaffrey is on the injured reserve list (IR) with calf and Achilles tendinitis, and without a solidified return timetable in place. Meanwhile, running back Elijah Mitchell is out for the year after undergoing hamstring surgery.

At one point on Sunday, San Francisco was leaning on its fifth-string back — a precarious position for the offense of the defending NFC Champions in which to find itself. If Mason’s injury lingers, the Niners may well look to add another rusher to the mix.

That will become even more likely if the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, who bested the 49ers in the Super Bowl last February, send San Francisco to 3-4 by way of their Week 7 rematch.

Herbert has amassed 1,791 rushing yards and 9 TDs on nearly 5 yards per attempt over his NFL career, adding 45 catches for 291 yards and 2 receiving TDs. His explosiveness as a change-of-pace back may be worth a low fifth-round pick to the Niners under the right circumstances, which could develop over the next 19 days between now and the November 5 trade deadline.