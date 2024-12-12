Bears Predicted to Ink Breakout Defensive Back to $42 Million Extension

Cornerback Kyler Gordon of the Chicago Bears.

The Chicago Bears have a good deal to clean up next offseason, but the housekeeping will begin with locking down quality players already on the roster before free agency becomes an issue.

One of the names atop the list of priorities is probably cornerback Kyler Gordon, who has produced a breakout campaign in his third NFL season in 2024. Gordon is Chicago’s third starting cornerback, working primarily out of the slot, and has been important to the defense in 2024.

Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron projected on December 6 that the Bears will ink Gordon to a three-year, $42 million extension this offseason before he has a chance to become a free agent in March 2026.

“Gordon has been a steady presence for the Bears in the nickel since they drafted him in 2022. At 73.8, he ranks sixth in PFF grading among all cornerbacks who have played more snaps in the slot than out wide this year,” Infante wrote. “He doesn’t reach the wild near-$18 million a year salary Deommodore Lenoir got due to his injury history, but this deal makes Gordon the second-highest paid nickel cornerback in the NFL after the 2025 season.”

Kyler Gordon Thriving in Third CB Role for Bears Defense

The responsibilities of cornerbacks playing on the inside are significantly different than those asked to match up wide, and because of that some statistical categories can be skewed for or against certain players.

That said, Pro Football Focus ranks Gordon the 18th-best cornerback out of 118 players who have seen enough snaps to qualify at the position. His assignments aren’t as difficult as a No. 1 cornerback like Jaylon Johnson who has to line up against the likes of Justin Jefferson and Amon-Ra St. Brown on a regular basis, but the third cornerback spot has grown in importance as NFL offenses have transitioned to more pass-heavy schemes over the last several years.

Chicago selected Gordon with 39th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 draft, and he is currently playing in the third season of a four-year, $8.7 million contract. He has tallied 39 tackles, 8 quarterback pressures, 5 pass breakups and 1 sack in 2024, per PFF.

The Bears have approximately $82.2 million in projected cap space for 2025 as of Wednesday, per Spotrac. The team needs to bolster its offensive line and add at least one more pass rusher over the offseason, but the secondary is an issue as well, which could make Gordon a priority as the team’s third cornerback.

Bears New Head Coaching Hire Will Likely Impact Team’s Offseason Personnel Priorities

The Bears front office also faces an interesting decision when it comes to hiring a new head coach this offseason, assuming that the team doesn’t keep interim coach Thomas Brown in the role beyond the remainder of this year.

Matt Eberflus was a former defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, and the presence of rookie QB Caleb Williams in the huddle — along with his struggles this year under Eberflus — argue for an offensive-minded replacement.

However, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is among the short-list of candidates for Chicago as of earlier this week, and his exotic brand of defense could shake up the team’s priorities in free agency should he actually land the job.

The Bears are almost certain to name a new head coach before the new league year kicks off in March, and so the person they decide on could have a major impact as to the direction of the personnel the team targets once the transaction period begins.