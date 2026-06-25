Bears CB Kyler Gordon Gets Bad News Ahead of Training Camp

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon is an incredibly talented player who may need to begin worrying about his future with the franchise, if he isn’t already.

That is the message Mike Moraitis of ON SI communicated on Wednesday, June 24 when examining the greatest personnel concerns for Chicago coming out of mandatory minicamp and heading into training camp next month.

“After being absent throughout OTAs due to a soft-tissue injury, the veteran slot cornerback was unable to take part for all of mandatory minicamp for the same reason,” Moraitis wrote. “That certainly won’t help Gordon’s standing with head coach Ben Johnson, who was already frustrated with his lack of availability during OTAs. Gordon desperately needs to stay healthy after a season in which he appeared in just three games. So far, his quest to do so is off to a bad start.”

Bears Secondary Shaping Up as Top Unit on Chicago’s Defense

The Bears’ secondary is shaping up as clearly the strength of the defensive unit heading into 2026.

Chicago paid safety Coby Bryant a total of $40 million in free agency before drafting safety Dillon Thieneman with the No. 25 overall pick in Round 1.

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson should be 100 percent after a lingering groin injury plagued him pretty much all of last season. Meanwhile, Tyrique Stevenson is heading into a contract year as the favorite to again start as the Bears’ second outside cornerback, though he has competition in the form of fourth-round pick Malik Muhammad.

“The Texas standout has the speed (4.42-second 40-yard dash) and man coverage skills that [defensive coordinator] Dennis Allen desires in his defensive backs and gives Chicago immediate depth at cornerback,” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin wrote in April. “Muhammad is in a position where he could work his way from backup to starter given his inside and outside versatility.”

Kyler Gordon Has to Stay Healthy, Play Well in 2026 to Secure Future With Bears

Gordon is the nickelback in the Bears’ defensive equation and one of the highest-paid players in the NFL who lines up primarily in the slot. He signed his three-year, $40 million extension, which runs through 2028, in April 2025 and holds the moniker of the first draft pick Ryan Poles ever made as a general manager back in the second round in 2022.

When healthy in 2024, Gordon ranked 12th among all cornerbacks, based on Pro Football Focus’s player grading system. He started 13 of 15 games that season and earned himself his current extension. However, he tallied just seven tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery in three games played (one start) last year.

Chicago will be looking hard again at the cornerback position after Stevenson’s deal ends next spring and Muhammad shows what he’s capable of during his rookie campaign.

The Bears will have an opportunity at significant salary cap savings by trading Gordon at some point next offseason, which means not only does he have to play a considerable amount in 2026 if he hopes to remain in the Windy City, but he has to play well enough that Chicago does not have enough incentive to deal him elsewhere.