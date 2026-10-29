Bears’ Luther Burden, Case Keenum Send Message on Jeffery Simmons Trade

The Chicago Bears’ blockbuster trade for Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is already generating excitement inside the locker room, with wide receiver Luther Burden and veteran quarterback Case Keenum sharing their thoughts on the acquisition.

Simmons, 29, was traded to the Bears along with a 2028 fifth-round pick in exchange for Chicago’s first-round picks in 2027 and 2028 along with a fourth-round selection in 2027.

Bears WR Luther Burden, QB Case Keenum Excited to Play Alongside Jeffery Simmons

During an appearance on the David Kaplan Show, Luther Burden and Case Keenum had a conversation about the Bears trading for Jeffery Simmons and shared a story from when Chicago practiced with the Titans back in the offseason.

“I’m ready to play right now,” Burden said.

Keenum then brought up the Bears practicing and playing against the Titans during the preseason, asking Burden about those sessions and how they went.

“I was definitely out there you know hypin the guys up and me and Jeffery had some words,” Burden said. That’s not surprising, considering the first player many Bears fans think of when it comes to talking trash is Burden.

Keenum then added, “His [Simmons] presence was known on the field.”

That observation, along with many other reasons helps explain why the Bears were willing to give up significant draft capital to acquire the three-time First Team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle.

Burden, meanwhile, appears eager to channel that same competitive energy now that they are on the same team.

“I can’t wait to get him to Chicago. We on the same team now so we can talk [trash] together. He talks what he do. Shoutout Jeff man.”

Keenum finished the conversation by saying, “There’s guy that talk to talk and don’t do it. He [Simmons] walks the walk.”

Just How Good is Simmons?

Really good. In fact, Jeffery Simmons is arguably the NFL’s top defensive tackle.

Per ESPN metrics, Simmons ranks 1st among all qualified defensive tackles in pass rush win rate (27%) through Week 7. If that’s not enough convincing, here’s where he ranks among all defensive tackles since 2025:

15.0 sacks (1st)

23 tackles for loss (1st)

85 pressures (tied-1st)

28 pressures after double team (1st)

31 quick pressures (1st)

6 turnovers caused by pressure (1st)

9.5 sacks on 3rd down (1st)

He’s faced 101 double teams this season, yet has 24 solo tackles, four sacks, 14 hurries, and 24 total pressures according to Pro Football Focus.

Even Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said it was a really difficult decision to trade him away, saying, “It was hard. It was really hard. I don’t think Jeff wanted to leave here, you know? I thanked him for everything he’s done here on and off the field. It’s a really hard conversation here. And I think it’s also a great opportunity for him too. To go someplace here and have an opportunity to compete now for the Super Bowl.”

The Bears now have a fantastic player in the middle of the defensive line for years to come.