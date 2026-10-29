The Chicago Bears have traded for Tennessee Titans 4-time Pro Bowler and 3-time All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on October 29th.

“Trade: Titans are trading All Pro DT Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears, per sources.”

But what did the Bears give up to acquire the elite defensive tackle?

Bears Trade for Jeffery Simmons Before Deadline, What Did it Cost?

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Jeffery Simmons #98 of the Tennessee Titans reacts prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

According to Schefter, here are the full details of the trade:

Bears receive: Jeffery Simmons, 2028 fifth-round pick

Titans receive: 2027 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2027 fourth-round pick

That’s a massive haul for what many around the league believe is the best defensive tackle in the NFL.

Simmons signed a three-year, $105.8 million extension in June, and is under contract through 2030.

This season, Simmons has racked up 24 solo tackles, four sacks, 14 hurries, and 24 total pressures according to Pro Football Focus.

Per ESPN metrics, Simmons ranks 1st among all qualified defensive tackles in pass rush win rate (27%) through Week 7. He’s worth the significant draft capital the Bears are sending to Tennessee.

In his career, Simmons has tallied 46.5 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, and 30 pass deflections.

Plus, he’s still just 29 years old.

More on the Trade for Simmons

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 18: Jeffery Simmons #98 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates after sacking Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Spotrac’s Mike Ginnitti outlined what the cost for Chicago would be if they traded for Simmons back on October 28th. Here’s what Chicago is going to pay Simmons for the next five seasons:

2026: $7.9M

2027: $26.9M

2028: $29.8M

2029: $28M

2030: $32M

It’s a lot of money, and now general manager Ryan Poles will need to navigate how to hand players like Caleb Williams, Colston Loveland, Lurden Burden, and many other young stars extensions in the near future.

On the 28th, Simmons commented on the trade rumors, saying, “I don’t worry about the things that I can’t control. And those type of things is also a distraction. I mean, that’s a lot of fans and outside media. I haven’t heard anything from my agent. I haven’t heard anything from this organization. As far as I know, I’m gonna be here. …I can be that type of guy and say, ‘I want out,’ or I can be that type of guy that could stay here in my leadership and everything to help turn things back around where I know it could get back to. So I think that’s kind of been my mindset is, ‘What can I do to help influence this team and get things back on track?’ And that’s all I’ve been focused on.”

Well, life comes at you fast, and now Simmons is a Chicago Bear.

Here are some reactions from Bears fans:

“BANGGGGGGG” @BearsShowYo

“POLES HAS AWOKEN LETS GOOOO” @LuthVader

“Ryan Poles pulled the trigger. We love you forever in Chicago” @ChiTownShogun