Titans General Manager Breaks Silence on Bears-Jeffery Simmons Trade

The Tennessee Titans have officially parted ways with one of the most important players in franchise history, trading four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears in a blockbuster deal. Now, Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi is opening up about the difficult decision to move on from the team’s defensive cornerstone.

Simmons was not only one of Tennessee’s best players but also a prominent leader who had expressed a desire to help turn the struggling franchise around. However, Chicago presented an offer that ultimately proved too significant for the Titans to refuse, sending two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection to Tennessee.

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi Opens Up About Jeffery Simmons Trade

Speaking after the trade, Mike Borgonzi did not hide how difficult it was to part ways with Simmons, who had become a cornerstone of Tennessee’s defense since the team selected him in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

“It was hard. It was really hard. I don’t think Jeff wanted to leave here, you know? I thanked him for everything he’s done here on and off the field. It’s a really hard conversation here. And I think it’s also a great opportunity for him too. To go someplace here and have an opportunity to compete now for the Super Bowl.”

Simmons had recently addressed the trade rumors himself, explaining that he was focused on helping Tennessee improve rather than worrying about circumstances outside his control.

“I don’t worry about the things that I can’t control,” Simmons said on October 28th. “So I think that’s kind of been my mindset is, ‘What can I do to help influence this team and get things back on track?’ And that’s all I’ve been focused on.”

Well, fast forward one day after those comments, and Simmons is now a Chicago Bear.

ESPN’s Turron Davenport Reveals How the Trade Happened

While Borgonzi’s comments highlighted the emotional side of the decision, ESPN’s Turron Davenport, who covers the Titans, provided additional details about how the blockbuster deal developed behind the scenes.

“Mike Borgonzi said Ryan Poles called him last night about Jeffery Simmons. Borgonzi hadn’t been shopping Simmons up until that point. He spoke to Robert Saleh last night and Amy Adams-Strunk this morning before making the trade.”

NFL insider Jordan Schultz also had this to say about the Bears trading for Simmons:

“Having checked in with the Titans several times over the last couple weeks, the message was he’s not available. But this is a reminder, as one team said: ‘Everyone has a price.’ The reality is that these two GMs — Mike Borgonzi and Ryan Poles — know each other from their days together in Kansas City. After hearing from as many as 3 other teams inquiring on Simmons, the Titans simply felt that Chicago’s offer had reached a price where ‘we could not say no anymore.'”

It feels like a win-win for both sides. The Titans, who aren’t in contention for a Super Bowl, get some premium draft capital, while the Bears trade for arguably the league’s top defensive tackle who’s already signed through 2030.