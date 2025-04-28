Lions’ Jameson Williams Sends 6-Word Message on New Bears WR Luther Burden III

The Chicago Bears spent their first two picks in the NFL draft picking up weapons for quarterback Caleb Williams, and while tight end Colston Loveland was the guy they targeted in the top 10, it is wide receiver Luther Burden III who may represent more value at No. 39 overall in the second round.

New head coach Ben Johnson spoke with media members on Saturday, April 26, following the conclusion of the draft. During that session, a reporter asked Johnson for his thoughts on the former Missouri wideout.

Johnson was effusive in his praise for Burden and also noted a message he received from Detroit Lions big-play pass catcher Jameson Williams after Chicago selected Burden early on Day 2.

“Luther? Stud. I mean, you saw the highlights, right? He’s a playmaker waiting to happen,” Johnson said. “He went to the same high school, I believe, as Jameson Willams. Jame-O texted me right after we took him and he said, ‘You got a dog, just like me.’ Luther has that same confidence, he’s got that same swagger to him. For 6-foot, 200-plus pounds, it’s rare to see somebody with his movement skills. He can stop on a dime and accelerate just like that. Give him a little bit of space, and he can make big things happen. … I see big things in his future.”

Bears Got Steal in NFL Draft With Luther Burden III at Pick No. 39

Johnson became the offensive coordinator in Detroit the same year the team drafted Williams, who is of a similar size and skill set as Burden. And if Burden can develop the way Williams has over his first three years in the league, Chicago found excellent value with its pick.

Williams caught 58 passes for 1,001 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns last season as a dynamic cog one of the NFL’s premier offenses.

Burden, 21, put up 676 receiving yards and 6 TDs on 61 catches in 12 games last season, following up a 2023 campaign in which he tallied 86 receptions for 1,212 receiving yards and 9 scores across 13 appearances, per Football Reference.

“The Bears are winning this draft by surrounding Caleb Williams with talented pass catchers, and this pick is a steal,” Matt Miller of ESPN wrote. “Burden ranked as my No. 13 player with Stefon Diggs-like ability to create yards after the catch. He’s a winning slot receiver who can be utilized at various alignments, and he has upside as an outside receiver once his route running improves.”

Bears Have Surrounded Caleb Williams With Playmakers at Every Skill Position

Burden has a good shot to be the WR3 and start for the Bears in the slot as a rookie.

DJ Moore figures to be the clear No. 1 option in the receivers room, followed by second-year pass catcher Rome Odunze, who figures to make a leap in Year 2 following the departure of Keenan Allen in free agency.

Meanwhile, Loveland will join Cole Kmet in the tight ends room, giving the Bears the option to run 12 personnel with two high quality pass-catching options bookending the line and/or split out wide.

Chicago’s offense struggled mightily last season, but Johnson appears to be making real progress toward remaking the unit in the Lions’ image during his first offseason as Bears head coach. The franchise also traded for two starting offensive guards, signed a starting center and selected two offensive tackles in the draft over the weekend to rebuild that group after a rough campaign in 2024.