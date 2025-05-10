Bears Rookie WR Luther Burden III Issues Strong Warning to Entire NFL

The Chicago Bears love everything about wide receiver Luther Burden III, including a swagger and attitude that shone through during an interview at rookie minicamp.

Burden, the No. 39 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft out of Missouri, has the juice to start for Chicago as the team’s No. 3 receiver during his rookie campaign. On Friday, May 9, Burden made clear that he intends to inflict maximum pain on the 31 teams who passed on him in the first round and the handful that did so again in the early second round.

Powerful: Bears rookie WR Luther Burden III on dropping to the second round of the draft: “That’s staying with me forever. Everybody who passed up on me gotta pay.” Luther vows to make those NFL teams regret their decision. 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/BoSlczuSnQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 9, 2025

“That’s staying with me forever,” Burden told media members. “Everybody who passed up on me gotta pay.”

Luther Burden III Among Top Steals of NFL Draft

Chicago earned almost universal praise for its selection of Burden, particularly considering the value of landing him several picks into the second round.

Matt Miller of ESPN ranked Burden as the top steal of the draft on April 30, noting that Burden was the 13th-best player on his board and went 39th overall.

“Burden was my top wide receiver in the class (I’m counting Travis Hunter as a two-way player), and he landed in a great situation with the Bears and new coach Ben Johnson,” Miller wrote. “Burden’s yards-after-catch ability is terrific, and Johnson’s scheme has been elite at creating space for wide receivers. Burden likely starts as a slot receiver with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze flanking him, but he thrived in that alignment at Missouri.”

Burden, 21, finished last season with 61 catches, 676 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He put up 86 receptions for 1,212 receiving yards and nine scores the year prior.

Luther Burden III Will Add Another Layer to Bears Offense

Johnson was effusive in his praise for Burden during his post-draft press conference, also noting a message he received from Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams after the Bears made the pick

“Luther? Stud. I mean, you saw the highlights, right? He’s a playmaker waiting to happen,” Johnson told reporters. “He went to the same high school, I believe, as Jameson Willams. Jame-O texted me right after we took him and he said, ‘You got a dog, just like me.’ Luther has that same confidence, he’s got that same swagger to him. For 6-foot, 200-plus pounds, it’s rare to see somebody with his movement skills. He can stop on a dime and accelerate just like that. Give him a little bit of space, and he can make big things happen. … I see big things in his future.”

Johnson made it a point to surround quarterback Caleb Williams with the most talent possible. The team also selected tight end Colston Loveland out of Michigan with the No. 10 overall pick, who will add major versatility to the offense alongside fellow tight end Cole Kmet.

The Bears are also considering adding another running back this summer to share work with D’Andre Swift next season. Four-time Pro Bowler and former Cleveland Browns rusher Nick Chubb is currently among the top names floating around to potentially fill that role.