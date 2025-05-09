Browns Deliver Tough News on Nick Chubb’s Future

It’s unlikely Nick Chubb will be wearing a Cleveland Browns jersey the next time he steps on an NFL field.

Chubb remains unsigned, and speculation about a potential reunion with the Browns has lingered, despite the team drafting two rookie running backs. However, Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry appeared to pour cold water on that idea, saying it’s “increasingly unlikely” Chubb returns next season.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out, but I would say it’s probably increasingly unlikely,” Berry said in a Friday interview with Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan. “We do have two young guys that we like. We think Jerome plays a role. It’s basically kind of maybe seeing how the roles shake out in the running backs room.

"I would says it's probably increasingly unlikely. I'd say maybe a return is less likely, at least in the short term, with us right now."

📞 @Browns GM Andrew Berry w/ @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony on a possible return for RB Nick Chubb

“Look, you’re never going to rule out someone as near and dear to our heart as Nick. And I would expect him to take another step, being another year removed from the injury. But I’d say maybe a return is less likely — at least in the short term — with us right now.”

Nick Chubb Coming Off Another Season-Ending Injury

Considering the team’s depth chart, it’s questionable if Chubb would even want to return to the Browns. Cleveland will likely want to hit the ground running with Quinshon Judkins and Jerome Ford — Chubb’s former backup — took a pay cut to remain in Cleveland.

When healthy, Chubb was one of the league’s most dominant runners, posting four straight 1,000-yard seasons and averaging over 5.0 yards per carry. But injuries to the 29-year-old back remain a concern.

Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign — one that required multiple surgeries and ended his season. He returned to action in 2024 but appeared in just eight games before a broken foot sent him back to injured reserve to close out the year.

Chubb has made a strong push on social media to show he’s healthy, posting videos of intense workouts — including hurdle jumps and heavy weightlifting — to prove he’s ready to return to form.

News Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Respects Nick Chubb

#Browns rookie RB and 2nd round pick Quinshon Judkins on running opponents into the ground and replacing Nick Chubb

As it stands, Judkins looks to be the future bell-cow back for the Browns’ backfield. Judkins was a big producer during his college career, first at Ole Miss and then Ohio State. He rushed for 3,785 yards and 45 touchdowns over three college seasons.

Judkins was asked about Chubb during the first day or rookie minicamp on Friday. He expressed respect but also made it clear that he is ready to start his own “legacy” in Cleveland.

“Nick Chubb is a great running back who has done a lot of great things here. I’m excited to come in and do what I can, with me and Dylan (Sampson) both contributing to the team,” Judkins said. “I want to start my own legacy and I think the coaches have put me in a great position to do that.”

The Browns kicked off rookie minicamp on Friday, and it’s scheduled to run through the weekend.