Bears Throw Wrench Into Search for Head Coach, Announce Sleeper Candidate

The Chicago Bears lost a head coaching candidate over the weekend before gaining a new one just hours later.

The New England Patriots pulled former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel off the market on Sunday by inking him to a multiyear deal in a reunion from the ex-linebacker’s playing days. With Vrabel gone and the Dallas Cowboys denying the Bears’ request to interview Mike McCarthy last week, Chicago is already down two potential candidates.

However, a dozen candidates remained Sunday as Tom Pelissero of NFL Network broke the news that the Bears want to interview another up and coming head coach, this one from the collegiate ranks.

“I am told the team wants to interview Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman for the job,” Pelissero reported. “Freeman is in the midst of a magical run with the Fighting Irish to the National Championship Game. Obviously, [it is] unlikely that he would entertain NFL overtures prior to that game, a week from tomorrow, against Ohio State. But the Bears have done extensive research for months on Marcus Freeman. He’s only 39 years old. It would not be a shock if, at some point, he considers going to the NFL.”

Bears, Marcus Freeman Link Emerged in Early December

Chicago has had Freeman on the radar since at least early December, when Peter Schrager of Fox Sports first mentioned a link.

“Keep your eye on Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman,” Schrager said. “Kevin Warren, former Big Ten commissioner, also is now running the Bears as the president. [He is] familiar with the college game. They’re looking for a leader of men type [of] coach. Marcus Freeman is a name to watch.”

Schrager was ultimately correct. However, the timing is interesting because Freeman just agreed to a three-year extension with Notre Dame in mid-December that will keep him under contract through 2030.

Ben Johnson Remains Among Favorites for Chicago’s Head Coaching Position

Freeman’s new deal and the potential to win a national title on January 20 could serve as strong motivators for him to stay in his current job. Though, the momentum from those factors may also be enough to draw Chicago’s collective eye away from the presumptive favorite — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Johnson finished his initial interview with the team on Saturday. New England’s hiring of Vrabel also takes one of the four potential job opportunities for Johnson off the table, as he interviewed with the Bears, Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars over the last few days.

The majority of national pundits have considered Johnson the early favorite to win the Bears head coaching job, despite all the candidates under consideration. He has proven one of the most innovative offensive minds in the modern NFL and has helped Jared Goff take the next step as a quarterback in Detroit, which would bode well for the future of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams if Johnson takes the job in Chicago.