Patriots Make Mike Vrabel Decision Official: Report

The New England Patriots finally made a decision about Mike Vrabel official.

The least-suspenseful coaching hire in the NFL this year is finally official after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday, January 12 the New England Patriots have “reached a multi-year agreement” with Mike Vrabel.

It means the former Tennessee Titans boss, who won three Super Bowls as an outside linebacker for the Patriots under Bill Belichick, takes over from another ex-player, Jerod Mayo. Vrabel was long-considered the favorite for the job and even appeared to be positioning himself to take over.

Now Vrabel’s got what he wants and must set about rebuilding a team that’s gone 4-13 in each of the last two seasons. Fortunately, the presence of dynamic young quarterback Drake Maye, as well as ample funds under the salary cap, makes this job an attractive proposition for an experienced coach and proven winner.

Yet, some might wonder if the Pats wasted the chance to make a completely clean break from the Belichick era.

This story will be updated.

