Former Bears Coach Matt Eberflus Poised to Land Job With Storied NFC Rival

Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus saw his first foray into the top job end in relative disaster midway through last season, but it appears he has already landed on his feet.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Monday, January 27, that NFL insiders expect the Dallas Cowboys to hire Eberflus as their new offensive coordinator before the day is out.

“Former [Bears] coach Matt Eberflus is headed to Dallas today for an interview, and as long as all goes well, he’s expected to be named the [Cowboys] defensive coordinator, per sources,” Pelissero wrote. “A big hire for new coach Brian Schottenheimer that should be finalized soon.”

Chicago replaced Eberflus with former offensive coordinator Thomas Brown on an interim basis, who began the 2024 campaign as the team’s pass game coordinator. The front office came to that conclusion following Chicago’s last-second loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

The Bears have since moved on from Brown, hiring former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as the new head coach.

