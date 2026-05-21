Bears Get Final Verdict on Trade for Maxx Crosby in Latest Update

The Chicago Bears decided not to get aggressive and put up two first-round picks for Maxx Crosby ahead of free agency in March, and now they aren’t going to get the chance.

Jason LaCanfora of SportsBoom on Thursday, May 21 quoted a current NFL general manager who said that even if the Las Vegas Raiders get more calls on the five-time Pro Bowler ahead of the regular season and/or mid-season trade deadline, the bidding is closed.

“He’s going to start the season there, and he’ll probably play his ass off,” the GM told LaCanfora. “They might get some calls, but I don’t think he’s getting moved now. I kind of think that ship has sailed.”

Raiders’ Free-Agency Spending Kept Maxx Crosby Viable Trade Candidate

It was a logical assumption that Las Vegas would put Crosby back on the market after agreeing to trade him to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks, then watching the Ravens nix that deal by citing a failed physical.

“Since [the Raiders] already looked at trading [Crosby], they’re open to that possibility, potentially, if the right offer would come,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported in March. “We’re looking at timelines here. Now is gonna be a little slow, but you get closer to the draft, perhaps trade offers will heat up — or even maybe closer to the season.”

The Raiders spent upwards of $300 million in free-agency acquisitions during the first few days of the league year, and perhaps would have been less bullish adding talent had they not believed they’d already moved the more than $100 million remaining on Crosby’s contract.

Maxx Crosby Made Sense for Bears at Reduced Price

Crosby’s value unquestionably took a hit when the Ravens backed out of the agreement, even if many around the NFL suspected that it was as much about cold feet and/or the signing of edge-rusher Trey Hendrickson as it was about Crosby’s actual health.

Two first-round picks was never on offer on the table in Chicago, particularly with the uber-talented 2027 draft class approaching, which Fowler also reported in March.

“The Chicago Bears monitored the situation, but the sense was they weren’t major players in the end,” Fowler wrote.

But at a reduced price, perhaps a first-round pick next year and a mid-round draft asset 2028, the Bears would have reentered the larger discussion as viable candidates for Crosby, at the very least.

Bears Now in Market for Pass-Rusher Like Cameron Jordan

Chicago’s defense fielded among the worst pass-rush groups in the league, finishing near the bottom of the rankings in pass rush win rate and quick pressure totals/rate.

The Bears were strong candidates to add an edge-rusher in the first few rounds of last month’s draft, but the team only selected on defensive lineman across all seven rounds — tackle Jordan van den Berg in Round 6.

Chicago will rely on the returns of Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner after serious injuries in 2025, while Austin Booker appears a pass-rusher on the rise heading into Year 3. But the team still needs a veteran edge presence to add depth, and potentially start, across from Montez Sweat.

Crosby was always on the high end of the list to fill that need, both in terms of talent and price. It appeared more likely the Bears would go with a player like Cameron Jordan or Jadeveon Clowney anyway, and with LaCanfora’s report Thursday, the Bears must now either travel that path or add no pass-rush talent at all.