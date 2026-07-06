Bears’ Fan Favorite Player Talks About Adjusting To Major Burden on New Team

Among the many breakout players the Chicago Bears boasted in 2025, Nashon Wright may have been the biggest on defense. After playing his first three seasons with the Cowboys, Wright posted a career year with five interceptions and a league-high eight individual takeaways. That said, during free agency, many Bears fans hoped that the front office would bring back the Pro Bowler. However, general manager Ryan Poles and the front office had other plans. The team let Wright walk, and he signed with the New York Jets on a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million.

Wright enters a new situation where he will have to prove himself while also managing another significant burden.

Nashon Wright Downplays Big Expectations With New York Jets

Wright is not only dealing with expectations to replace Sauce Gardner, the team’s former All-Pro corner, whom they traded to the Indianapolis Colts mid-season, but also with expectations for an entire unit that needs to force turnovers.

Perhaps the expectations for the 2025 Jets were not sky-high; however, after hiring a defensive-minded coach who was once a Pro Bowl cornerback, the belief was that the defense would be improved. However, in Aaron Glenn’s first season as head coach, the Jets did not record a single interception all year.

Despite this failure, Wright played it off as not that big of a discussion point for the team in 2026.

“I honestly don’t think it’s been brought up at all [in meetings],” Wright told Jack Bell on the team’s website. “I think 2025 was 2025 and I think we’re trying to turn over a new leaf, so we haven’t spoken about it at all.”

While Wright may play it off, the temperature will certainly rise if the team fails to record an interception quickly once the season rolls around.

Since the NFL began tracking interceptions in 1933, no team had ever failed to record a single interception until New York last year.

“Obviously, I know about it,” Wright said. “I mean, I’m on social media, so I’ve seen it, but try not to pay it any mind.”

Wright will either play a big role in reviving the Jets’ backend defense or find himself with a chance to return to Chicago in 2027.

Bears Banking On A Big Bounce-Back From Jaylon Johnson

Minus Wright, the Bears mostly find themselves running it back in the cornerback department for 2026. Jaylon Johnson, Tryique Stevenson, and Kyler Gordon lead the returnees. They also drafted cornerback Malik Muhammad in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL draft.

While Chicago led the NFL with 23 interceptions last season, they posted a lowly 56.9 coverage grade according to Pro Football Focus.

Sports Illustrated’s Mike Moraitis listed Jaylon Johnson as a prime rebound candidate for next season.

“The biggest problem with Jaylon Johnson’s 2025 season was his inability to stay healthy,” Moraitis wrote. “The second-biggest problem was the veteran cornerback wasn’t effective when on the field…Johnson admitted the injuries definitely took a toll on him and he just wasn’t himself, both mentally and physically. In 2026, Johnson is healthy and will enjoy a full offseason this year, which makes a huge difference for players. We have already seen glimpses of Johnson’s potential for a major bounce back, as the two-time Pro Bowler has shown out during spring practices.”

The Bears will need Johnson to perform at a high level next season so the defense can hold up their end of the bargain in an expected Super Bowl run.