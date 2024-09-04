Former Bears Quarterback Signs New Deal With Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have added another former Chicago Bears player to their rosters, this time bringing in 30-year-old quarterback Nathan Peterman.

According to the team’s transaction wire for September 3, the Falcons signed Peterman to their practice squad on Tuesday, making him their new No. 3 quarterback behind veteran starter Kirk Cousins and first-round rookie backup Michael Penix Jr.

Peterman spent the past two seasons in a similar role with the Bears, playing in five total games and making one start for the team in 2022. He initially began the 2023 season as the Bears’ primary backup to Justin Fields, but his position as the No. 2 quarterback was only temporary while Chicago prepared Tyson Bagent for the role.

The Bears decided against bringing back Peterman for the 2024 season, choosing to instead sign veteran Brett Rypien during free agency. They also added undrafted rookie Austin Reed — their current No. 3 option — to the roster following the 2024 NFL draft.

Without an offer to return to Chicago, Peterman signed with the New Orleans Saints in March, but the team cut him in early August. He then landed with Las Vegas and spent the majority of the preseason with the Raiders, but they also released him during the 53-man roster cutdown, making him a free agent again ahead of the regular season.

The Falcons now have seven former Bears between their rosters. They signed former starting wide receiver Darnell Mooney and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman during free agency. They also have edge rusher Khalid Kareem, defensive lineman LaCale London, offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson and safety Dane Cruikshank on their practice squad.

The Falcons also cut a former Bear — Julién Davenport — to make room for Peterman.

Bears Wanted Brett Rypien Back on Practice Squad

The Bears have settled on their three quarterbacks for the start of the 2024 season, but the September 3 finale of HBO’s “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears” revealed they originally had a different choice for their No. 3 role on the practice squad.

The Bears only kept two quarterbacks — rookie starter Caleb Williams and Bagent — for their initial 53-man roster during the August 27 cutdown, but the final episode of the documentary series showed they planned to bring back Rypien, not Reed, for the No. 3 job if he did not find employment elsewhere on another team’s active roster for 2024.

While Rypien expressed interest in returning to the Bears’ practice squad during his cut meeting with general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, he ultimately received an active-roster opportunity from the Minnesota Vikings and opted to sign with them to serve as one of the backups behind veteran starter Sam Darnold.

Fortunately for the Bears, they felt comfortable about Reed’s upside and re-signed him to the No. 3 role instead. Quarterback coach Kerry Joseph even emphasized he had no concerns about having two rookies and a second-year player as their quarterback depth. Time will tell if the Bears made the right decision with Williams, Bagent and Reed.

Caleb Williams Set to Make Rookie Debut vs. Titans

While a former quarterback signing with another team is noteworthy, there is really only one quarterback question on the minds of Bears fans heading into the first game of the 2024 season: How will Williams play in his regular-season debut for Chicago?

The Bears have been all-in on Williams since before they drafted him No. 1 overall in the 2024 draft. They spent portions of the pre-draft process teaching him the offense and the playbook. They also named him as their starting quarterback in the spring rather than waiting until training camp — or later — like other teams with rookies.

Thus far, the returns on Williams have been encouraging. His teammates and coaches have glowed about his poise, skill and leadership, while his preseason performances offered glimpses of what made him such a special prospect in the first place. But now, his real challenge is putting it all together and showing he can win games for Chicago.

Fortunately for Williams, the Bears have constructed one of the better situations for a rookie quarterback in recent memory. They have D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and first-round rookie Rome Odunze topping their receiving corps and compelling non-wideout options in tight ends Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett and running back D’Andre Swift.

“I just want him to go out there and play football for real, do what he’s been doing,” Moore said on September 3. “He’s a winner, so lead us to a win. Like everybody’s been saying, he’s got a bunch of weapons out there. Just go out there and point guard the ball like it’s basketball. And he’ll be all right. I’m not too worried about him.”

The Bears will host the Tennessee Titans for their 2024 season opener at Soldier Field at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on September 8.