Bears Top Fit For $63.5 Million Ex-Patriots WR As Replacement For DJ Moore

The Chicago Bears appear to be leaning towards a younger direction on offense for next season. Head coach Ben Johnson recently praised second-year wideout Luther Burden’s growth in OTAs, and many expect former first-round pick Rome Odunze to have a breakout season. However, while Chicago’s receiving room has loads of potential, there isn’t any noteworthy and experienced talent in the room.

Chicago’s entire list of receivers on the roster is Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Kalif Raymond, Scotty Miller, Jadae Walker, and rookie Zavion Thomas. None of their receivers have ever surpassed 1,000 yards in a season. While trading DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills made sense from a financial standpoint, it left the Bears without an established veteran presence.

Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano argues that former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is the best fit for Chicago.

Stefon Diggs Could Provide A Reliable Security Blanket For Caleb Williams

After signing a three-year contract worth up to $63.5 million with the Patriots last offseason, Diggs was released after just one season.

Around The NFL Writer Nick Shook wrote at the time of Diggs’ release in March that the move was “purely financially motivated.”

However, Manzano outlines that at the time, Diggs was also facing assault allegations from his former personal chef and was criticized for issues in his public relationship with rapper Cardi B.

Diggs was eventually found not guilty of the assault allegations, and his relationship with Cardi B has since settled down. All this to be said, Manzano argues that the off-the-field drama shifted the spotlight from how productive a now free agent Diggs was on the field.

“Diggs had dominant stretches, stepped up when it mattered most and gave Drake Maye a much-needed security blanket, recording 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns,” Manzano wrote.

While Diggs will be 33 years old in November, he is another year removed from the ACL tear he suffered with the Houston Texans in 2024.

Manzano prefaces that Diggs “still possesses considerable on-field ability, but teams may be wary, given the tumultuous events of the past year.”

That said, Chicago could add Diggs as a solid veteran presence to the locker room and act as a cheap new security blanket for Caleb Williams if they decide to pursue him.

Manzano Also Lists Bears As Ideal Landing Spot For Ex-Cowboys DE

Stefon Diggs isn’t the only veteran free agent Manzano has the Bears listed as a top fit for. Manzano also suggests the Bears should target former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. “Chicago desperately needs another productive edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat. Clowney probably can’t fill the No. 2 role at this stage of his career, but the 33-year-old can still set the edge better than most players at his position. He has added a few years onto his career because he’s a quality player against the run.”

Clowney’s name has been floated for Chicago since the draft, as he could equally help fill a need at a cheap cost.

However, much like with their receiving corps, Chicago appears to be okay, potentially banking on their younger talent.

Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles have repeatedly mentioned defensive end Austin Booker’s name when addressing their line group, and so far in OTAs, their confidence appears to be well placed.

Regardless, affordable depth is never a bad idea, and Chicago may look at free agent options as the offseason continues.