Former $118 Million QB With Ties to Ben Johnson Could Be Caleb Williams’ Backup

Ryan Tannehill didn’t play at all in 2024, but he may find himself on the field again in 2025 — and the Chicago Bears could be an ideal landing spot.

Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent have three seasons of NFL experience combined, and adding a veteran with more knowledge of the game could help the team’s QBs room immensely.

Tannehill-to-Chicago would also make sense for another reason: his connection to new head coach Ben Johnson. Before becoming one of the most respected offensive coordinators in the NFL in Detroit, Johnson was part of the Dolphins offensive staff during Tannehill’s early years in Miami. From 2012 to 2015, Johnson worked in various roles, including assistant quarterbacks coach and tight ends coach, giving him direct experience working alongside Tannehill.

Could the new Bears HC bring his former QB in to mentor Williams and Bagent? Let’s discuss.

First, Some Background on Tannehill’s NFL Career

Tannehill entered the NFL as the 8th overall pick in the 2012 draft by the Dolphins. Initially seen as a raw prospect after playing wide receiver for part of his college career at Texas A&M, he eventually turned into a solid starter.

His tenure in Miami was marred by inconsistent offensive line play, frequent coaching changes and injuries, though, including a torn ACL in 2017. He finished his Dolphins career with 20,434 passing yards, 123 touchdowns, and an 87.0 passer rating.

Tannehill’s career got new life after being traded to the Tennessee Titans in 2019. Originally intended to be Marcus Mariota’s backup, Tannehill took over the starting job midseason and immediately thrived, showing particular aptitude in play-action situations. He netted a league-best 117.5 passer rating in 2019, making the Pro Bowl that year.

He signed a four-year extension with the Titans worth $118 million after that. Over his first three seasons in Tennessee, Tannehill threw 76 touchdown passes, rushed for 18 more scores, and helped the Titans make three straight playoff appearances (2019-2021).

His play began to decline in 2022 and 2023 due to injuries, a deteriorating offensive line and the departure of key targets like A.J. Brown. By the end of 2023, it was clear the Titans were ready to move on.

Should Chicago Bears Sign Ryan Tannehill to Be Backup for Caleb Williams?

Beyond his connection to Johnson, Tannehill’s extensive experience could make him an ideal mentor for Williams. Having been a top-10 pick himself, the veteran QB understands the pressures that come with being a franchise QB. He could help guide Williams through game day prep, film study and defensive coverages on a weekly basis while also serving as a helpful and supportive voice on the sideline.

Another plus? Tannehill has experience playing in multiple offensive systems. He may be able to see things even Johnson cannot. He’s played in 151 career games, thrown for over 34,000 yards and demonstrated adaptability in both pass-heavy and run-oriented offenses. His ability to manage games, operate play-action effectively and provide veteran leadership would make him appealing to quarterback-needy teams looking for an experienced backup or maybe even a bridge starter.

His skill set fits well within the offensive structure Johnson is expected to bring to Chicago. Johnson’s Lions offense was known for its creative play-action packages, motion-heavy designs and emphasis on timing throws — all areas Tannehill has excelled throughout his career.

A rival NFL coach told Adam Jahns and Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic at the 2025 NFL scouting combine that Williams “would benefit from a veteran No. 3 quarterback in the room.” Tannehill could be an ideal fit. We’ll see if he winds up there.