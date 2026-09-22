Bears Reunite With Specialist Ahead of Eagles Game: Report

The Chicago Bears have made a crucial addition to special teams amid a whirlwind of bad news at the quarterback position.

Chicago brought in long snapper Scott Daly on Tuesday, September 22 after parting ways with him following the 2025 campaign.

“#Bears are signing long snapper Scott Daly off the New Orleans practice squad,” Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on social media.

Seems like Beau Gardner’s time in Chicago is over. #Bears https://t.co/QZPY3ff2Ex — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) September 22, 2026

“Seems like Beau Gardner’s time in Chicago is over. #Bears,” Aaron Leming of Windy City Gridiron wrote in a repost of Biggs’ report.

Scott Daly Spent 2 Seasons With Bears After 3 Years as Lions’ Long Snapper

Daly spent two years with the Bears (2024-25), playing 130 and 143 special teams snaps as the long snapper in those two seasons, respectively. He played one game with the Saints this year, snapping the football seven times during that contest.

Daly was also with the Green Bay Packers at one point in 2026 but never got on the field for Chicago’s NFC North Division rival. This is Daly’s sixth season in the NFL. He spent his first three years in the league with the Detroit Lions.

Gardner, an undrafted rookie out of Georgia, played two games for the Bears this season. He was the long snapper on the late fourth-quarter field goal attempt that the Minnesota Vikings blocked in Week 2 to help them seal a road victory at Soldier Field (9-3).

Bears Could Be Without QBs Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent Against Eagles Next Weekend

The addition of Daly and likely subtraction of Gardner may not be the only move the Bears make to add to the roster this week after backup quarterback Tyson Bagent hit the NFL’s mandatory concussion protocol on Tuesday.

The news was a shocker, coming approximately 48 hours after starting QB Caleb Williams suffered a non-contact hamstring injury that could sideline him for between one and three weeks in a best-case scenario.

“#Bears QB Tyson Bagent is dealing with a concussion and is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, sources say,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported via X. “With Caleb Williams likely out with a hamstring injury, Case Keenum could be the starter vs the #Eagles.”

Miller Moss, and undrafted rookie quarterback out of Louisville, will almost certainly move up to the active roster and serve as the backup if Bagent is not ready to go for Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles five days from now.

Moss joined the Bears this summer before he was part of the 53-man roster cuts in late August. But when Bagent suffered an injury ahead of Week 1, the Bears brought Moss back into the fold and elevated him to the active roster before the season-opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Moss is 24 years old and the only quarterback other than Keenum, Bagent and Williams who has any real experience this offseason/season with head coach Ben Johnson’s complicated offensive scheme.