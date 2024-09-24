Bears Encouraged to Add Ex-Packers All-Pro Amid Current OL Struggles

We’re just three games into the 2024 regular season, and there’s already panic surrounding the Chicago Bears, particularly where the team’s lackluster offensive line is concerned.

The Bears have been dealing with a litany of injuries on the O-line, as Ryan Bates and swing tackle Larry Borom are both on injured reserve, at least through Week 4. Right guard Nate Davis has been wholly unreliable, while Braxton Jones, who should be fine, briefly left the team’s Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts with a knee issue.

With the Bears’ depth at offensive line taking major hits early on and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams struggling, Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder named one player they should sign now who may be able to help: former Green Bay Packers All-Pro David Bakhtiari.

“Part of the issue with Caleb Williams to begin the season is the Bears offensive line hasn’t been great in pass protection,” Holder wrote, adding:

“Especially with Larry Borom on injured reserve, the front office should look into bringing in Bakhtiari to give the offense a veteran insurance policy to turn to. If healthy, he can help give Williams a little more time to throw when called upon.”

Signing David Bakhtiari Would Give Chicago Bears Another Question Mark on O-Line

Back in July, BetOnline picked the Bears as having the best odds to sign Bakhtiari. That never materialized, but it’s clear the idea is still floating about in the ether.

There’s no doubt Bakhtiari was a heck of a player, but there’s nothing but doubt about what he has left.

Bakhtiari initially tore the ACL in his left knee during a December 31 practice towards the end of the 2020 regular season. Between January of 2021 and April of 2022, the veteran left tackle had three different surgeries on his injured knee. He had a fourth surgery in 2023.

A five-time All-Pro selection (two first-team, three second-team), Bakhtiari has started only 13 games since he tore his ACL in 2020. Here’s a breakdown of how much he has played each season since (stats via PFF):

2021: 1 start, 27 total snaps (20 pass block), no pressures allowed.

2022: 11 starts, 597 total snaps (339 pass block), 10 hurries allowed.

2023: 1 start, 55 total snaps (30 pass block), no pressures allowed.

Clearly, Bakhtiari has been effective in limited action in recent years — but limited action is all he has been able to contribute. The Bears might be better served seeing what they have in-house instead.

Keep an Eye on Rookie OL Kiran Amegadjie

The Bears selected rookie OL Kiran Amegadjie in the third round out of Yale. He was active for the first time this season when the Bears played the Colts Week 3, but he has yet to play an NFL snap. Perhaps he’s due soon.

“The Bears were patient in bringing Amegadjie along to avoid a setback in the recovery process, and with a little more practice, he could be an option — if needed — soon,” Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on September 23.

Biggs also noted the team isn’t likely to play Amegadjie at any position other than left tackle — at least not immediately.

“The Bears drafted Amegadjie with the idea he could help them at tackle in the future — maybe on the left side — so dropping him into a position he’s not super familiar with after no preseason reps and being trained strictly at tackle since he was drafted doesn’t make a lot of sense for the team or Amegadjie’s development,” Biggs noted.

Thus, if Jones misses any time, Amegadjie could be up.

The Bears have allowed 13 sacks over three games. Only the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans have allowed more. It’s clear help is needed, but it’s unclear exactly how the team is going to get it.