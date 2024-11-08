Bears Sign Ex-Chargers 3rd-Round DB, Add Former RB After Khalil Herbert Trade

With safety Jaquan Brisker still in the concussion protocol and running back Khalil Herbert now in a Cincinnati Bengals uniform, the Chicago Bears are adding reinforcements.

On November 7, the Bears announced they signed defensive back Tarvarius Moore to the active roster, also inking DB JT Woods to the practice squad.

The moves came after Chicago placed interior defensive lineman Andrew Billings and defensive back Jaylon Jones on the Reserve/Injured list. Chicago also traded Herbert to Cincinnati ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline for a future seventh-round pick.

Additionally, on November 6, the Bears signed cornerback Ameer Speed to their active roster, while also bringing back a familiar face: running back Darrynton Evans, who was signed to the team’s practice squad.

Some Background on New Bears Safety JT Woods

A third-round selection out of Baylor for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022 (No. 79 overall), Woods has appeared in 13 games (one start) over his two years in the league. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound DB has played 89 snaps on special teams and 91 snaps on defense and has recorded 8 total tackles (7 solo, 1 assisted) in his two seasons.

Woods had a successful collegiate career at Baylor. He started all 14 games as a senior in 2021, leading the Big 12 with six interceptions, one of which he returned for a TD. He also recorded 57 tackles (44 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss and two pass breakups that year. His performance earned him an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection.

He has yet to make his mark in the NFL, though.

In an effort to find a suitable position for Woods, the Chargers’ coaching staff experimented with transitioning him from safety to cornerback during the 2024 offseason. Chargers’ defensive coordinator Jesse Minter noted that Woods’ man coverage skills were promising and that his versatility could be valuable to the team’s defensive schemes. Still, he was released from L.A. as part of the team’s final roster cuts.

Following his release from the Chargers, Woods was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad on August 30, 2024. His time with the Eagles was brief, as he was released from the practice squad on October 22.

Bears Re-Sign RB Darrynton Evans After Trading Khalil Herbert

Another former third-round selection — the Tennessee Titans selected him 93rd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft — Evans returns to Chicago after having spent time with the Bears in 2022 and 2023.

His career has been a rollercoaster ride so far. Injuries significantly impacted Evans’ tenure with the Titans. He was placed on injured reserve twice during the 2021 season, limiting him to just one game, where he managed two carries for seven yards and two receptions for 11 yards. Following his release from the Titans in March of 2022, Evans was claimed off waivers by the Bears. In the 2022 season, he played in six games for Chicago, amassing 14 carries for 64 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and one reception for 33 yards.

In 2023, he signed with the Indianapolis Colts but he only spent a few months in Indy. Subsequently, Evans spent time on the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad before rejoining the Bears again in October of 2023.

A free agent again in 2024, Evans spent time with the Buffalo Bills this season, but was released in November of 2024. Over his NFL career, he has accumulated 62 carries for 246 yards, averaging 4.0 yards per carry, and has scored one rushing touchdown. Additionally, he has recorded 12 receptions for 120 yards and one receiving touchdown.

We’ll see if he gets any playing time as the season progresses.