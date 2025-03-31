Top Offensive Playmaker Set to ‘Showcase His Talents’ for Bears Heading Into Draft

Tight end Tyler Warren will very likely be the first player at his position to be selected in the upcoming draft, and one NFL insider says the former Penn State product is eyeing the Bears as a landing spot.

Noting Warren didn’t work out at Penn State’s Pro Day or participate at the NFL scouting combine, Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline reported the young TE is saving his energy to display his talents at private visits with select teams. The Bears were one of six teams Pauline listed.

“Warren’s choice to stand on the sidelines was something I’ve been privy to for a few weeks now,” Pauline wrote on March 29. “I was told the tight end is focusing on a handful of teams and will showcase his talents for them before the draft. The New York Jets, Chicago Bears, and Indianapolis Colts were three of the teams named. Since then, I’ve been told the New Orleans Saints and both LA teams have seemingly joined the mix.”

Chicago Bears Could Very Well Draft TE Tyler Warren at No. 10

Warren’s diverse skill set makes him a strong candidate for the Bears’ 10th overall pick. Coupled with first-year head coach Ben Johnson’s expertise in developing and implementing TEs into his offenses, adding Warren could significantly bolster the Bears’ offense moving forward.

In 2024, he set a Penn State record with 104 receptions for 1,233 yards, also hauling in eight touchdowns. His performance earned him the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end along with first-team All-American honors. Beyond his skills as a receiver, Warren also rushed for 218 yards and four TDs on 26 carries. He even threw a touchdown pass last year (against Kent State on September 21).

With Johnson now leading the way, the Bears are going to emphasize innovation and versatility on offense. Johnson’s background includes serving as the tight ends coach for the Detroit Lions from 2020 to 2021, where he played a pivotal role in the development of T.J. Hockenson, who earned his first Pro Bowl selection under Johnson’s guidance. The new Bears coach also helped draft and develop All-Pro Sam LaPorta.

Warren’s ability to line up in multiple positions and create mismatches is likely why Johnson and company want to get a closer look. In 2024, Warren lined up in the slot 230 times, and he’s also a valuable asset as a blocker. Plus, his playing style would vibe very well with Bears fans.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound TE is a brute who forced 19 missed tackles last season, which was second among all tight ends with 25 or more targets, per PFF. His 13 contested catches ranked third amongst all TEs. That’s something the Bears could use on offense.

It All Depends on Who Bears Value & Who Falls to Them at 10

Clearly, Warren should be an appealing prospect for the Johnson and the Bears. After addressing critical needs on both offensive and defensive lines, Chicago can now afford to add the best player available to them at 10.

Pauline says some are split on where the former Nittany Lions TE will wind up, though.

“Warren is a bit of an acquired taste, and not everyone has him as the top tight end in the draft,” Pauline wrote. “He’s the No. 2 player at the position on my board after Colston Loveland. One team told me Friday that Warren is the fourth player at tight end on their board.”

With the sure-handed Cole Kmet already locked down for the next few years, adding another potent player at the position could be huge for Chicago. We’ll know whether Warren will be that guy very soon.